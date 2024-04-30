Donald Trump's whining about being a "victim' sounds more like being a "loser."

We're the victims, not Trump

When Donald Trump is confronted with his very real crimes, he always claims he is the victim of a “witch hunt” and is innocent. Every judge or attorney general involved with his prosecution is prejudiced against him, he says. He then goes on to attack them in the vilest, most inflammatory way, deliberately putting their lives in danger . It is we, the American people, not Trump, who are the victims of this dictator wannabe who embodies humanity’s worst traits: lying, selfishness, greed, shamelessness and immorality.Trump’s goal if he wins the presidency is to take total control of the government and get revenge on his supposed oppressors by destroying the institutions that protect us, like the FBI and the Department of Justice Solipsism is the belief that you are the only person in the world who matters, and that describes Trump perfectly. He and his MAGA enablers must to be soundly defeated in 2024, or we will suffer under one of the worst, most oppressive and destructive governments in American history, and democracy will be a thing of the past. President Biden may not be the ideal presidential candidate but he is our best hope in these troubled times.

Dianne Golder, West Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump appears in Manhattan Supreme Court where he is a defendant in the ongoing hush money trial.

Earth Day more critical than ever

Earth Day, which we celebrated April 22, serves as a crucial reminder of our responsibility as stewards of the Earth, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life and the importance of preserving our planet's resources. It's a day to reflect on the indigenous belief that the Earth is a gift from the creator, meant to be appreciated and protected rather than exploited for profit. As guardians of the Earth, it's our duty to communicate and teach the importance of living in harmony with nature. However, human actions have often led to destruction rather than preservation. We're at a critical juncture where we must decide whether to return to nature's ways or continue down a destructive path driven by profit. It's time to prioritize the well-being of our planet over financial gain and reclaim the paradise we've been entrusted with.

George Soria chairs the South Florida Permaculture Resource Center in West Palm Beach.

Florida closer to a police state

Thanks Gov. DeSantis. By limiting police oversight committees, you just gave the fox the keys to the hen house. What’s next? Doing away with all outside monitoring agencies that you can’t control? Eliminating the Constitution and amendments you don’t like? Welcome to a police state, folks. This is how it starts.

Richard Cosola, West Palm Beach

E-bikers a menace

We were driving on Congress Ave. in front of the Boynton Beach Mall and two E-bike riders dressed in all black with go pro’s on their helmets saw us coming. They waited until we were close enough and then deliberately sped in front of us, laughing and mocking us, causing us to swerve and brake hard and almost causing an accident. If we were to hit one of them, who do you think would have been arrested and charged?

Patricia Palilla, Boynton Beach

