Donald Trump's Truth Social Stock Plummets 20%
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It's a rough ride on Wall Street for Donald Trump. His Truth Social stock has plummeted by 20%. Trading under Trump's initials, the stock has gone from a high of $79 to $47 in just one week. The steep drop came after the company revealed they lost a whopping $58 million last year. Although Trump owns $4 billion worth of stock, he can't sell for six months. When he does, the stock is likely to fall even more. Inside Edition’s Les Trent has more.