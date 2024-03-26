Donald Trump to hold first Wisconsin campaign rally of 2024 in Green Bay

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 22: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention Presidential Forum at The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on February 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Trump's appearance comes shortly after judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Trump's $355 million civil fraud case in New York, denied the former president's request to delay the judgment for a month. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776108662 ORIG FILE ID: 2023794851

MADISON — Republican former President Donald Trump will hold his first Wisconsin rally of the 2024 presidential race on April 2.

Trump will visit Green Bay on the day of the state's presidential primary election, his campaign announced Tuesday.

The announcement follows a string of visits from Biden and his surrogates in recent weeks, including Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The Biden campaign officially launched canvassing efforts throughout the state earlier this month.

