Donald Trump to hold first Wisconsin campaign rally of 2024 in Green Bay
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
MADISON — Republican former President Donald Trump will hold his first Wisconsin rally of the 2024 presidential race on April 2.
Trump will visit Green Bay on the day of the state's presidential primary election, his campaign announced Tuesday.
The announcement follows a string of visits from Biden and his surrogates in recent weeks, including Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The Biden campaign officially launched canvassing efforts throughout the state earlier this month.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump to hold first Wisconsin campaign rally of 2024 in Green Bay