DNA leads to new suspect in fatal stabbing after previous arrest made

Beatriz Oliveira
·2 min read

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Monday afternoon in regards to a fatal stabbing last year.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made a wrongful arrest for a fatal stabbing that happened last year.

Luis Alfredo Narvaez confessed to killing 52-year-old Maris De Los Angeles Paulino after stabbing her 16 times.

Deputies said on March 10, they arrived at Lee Ann Drive, where they found Paulino stabbed to death inside a car.

Read: ‘It’s a neighborhood staple’: Fire breaks out at long-standing restaurant in New Smyrna Beach

Detectives identified Yesnin Bonilla-Iscoa as a suspect in the death of Paulino.

Bonilla-Iscoa was arrested and taken into custody on Dec. 18, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas.

Officials said that Bonilla-Iscoa told detectives that he did not know what happened to Paulino because he was asleep during the time of the incident.

Read: Hunter shot in head and body by another hunter in Flagler County, police say

According to OCSO, Bonilla-Iscoa’s roommate, Luis Alfredo Narvaez, had asked to borrow his phone to call Paulino to buy some cocaine.

Narvaez then told Bonilla-Iscoa that the victim “was no longer available” to supply them with drugs because he had killed her, police said.

Investigators said that Narvaez had borrowed a car, leading everyone to believe he was attempting to flee after Bonilla-Iscoa’s arrest.

Read: Joann, craft and fabric retailer, files for bankruptcy

Narvaez’s car was later found abandoned near Pensacola, and on Jan. 8, he was arrested by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immigration-related charges.

Narvaez was processed and taken to the Baker County Detention Center, and a DNA search was performed.

Investigators said that Narvaez’s DNA matches the blood located in multiple areas within Paulino’s car.

Read: Kissimmee wants downtown former Coca-Cola plant redeveloped

Narvaez has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a weapon and is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa will no longer face charges in this case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.