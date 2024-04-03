‘Disappointment’: Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., Matt Quatraro react to failed stadium vote

The Kansas City Royals’ pursuit of a downtown stadium hit a roadblock on Tuesday after Jackson County residents voted against a proposal for a 3/8th-cent sales tax to help finance the stadium.

Voters didn’t support Question 1 on the April 2 election ballot. The proposed sales tax would’ve provided funds to help the Kansas City Chiefs renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and pave the way for the Royals to construct a new stadium in the Crossroads District.

“It’s just one of those things that didn’t go the way that some guys wanted it to,” said Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who appeared in commercials campaigning for the “Yes” vote regarding the stadium tax. “I know what we were wanting through it all, just facilities and everything new stadiums have, to benefit guys and help their longevity.”

The final tally was decided by a considerable margin. Around 58% of voters decided against Question 1; 42% of voters favored the sales tax proposal.

“Disappointment,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said of his initial reaction.

In recent weeks, both the Royals and Chiefs campaigned for their proposal. There were several mailers, TV commercials and press releases geared toward Question 1. The Royals promoted voting “Yes” to the sales-tax proposal during opening-day weekend.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas also publicly supported the proposal. He stood in lockstep with Royals owner John Sherman and Chiefs president Mark Donovan.

However, Jackson County voters made their choice. Now, both the Royals and Chiefs will re-evaluate their options.

“We respect the voters of Jackson County and the results of the election (Tuesday),” Sherman said in a statement.

The Royals have remained steadfast in wanting to leave Kauffman Stadium. Sherman reiterated plans to not play at the venue beyond the 2030 season.

Now the question remains: Where will the Royals explore next?

“We will take some time to reflect on and process the outcome and find a path forward that works for the Royals and our fans,” Sherman said.

Witt, who signed a massive contract extension this offseason, will remain a key piece of the Royals for the next several years. For now, he is focused on winning games amid his strong start to 2024.

“I think that’s kind of out of our control and everything,” Witt said regarding the next stadium location. “I think the more fans and everyone sees us play and how we are doing, I think it might help with that.”