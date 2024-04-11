Dewine focuses on Ohio’s children in State of State address

In his 2024 State of the State address, Gov. Mike DeWine focused on the problems faced by Ohio’s youth.

DeWine spoke about banning Delta 8, a hemp product packaged as candy or cereal you can get at grocery and convenience stores.

Poisonings involving 40 children under 5 were reported to the Ohio Poison Control Center last year, DeWine said.

He also wants marijuana banned in public places.

“I doubt that very many people who voted on Issue 2 want their kids breaking in marijuana smoke while walking in a public park on a sidewalk to ball practice or smelling the stench of it walking in the parking lot to a Guardians or Reds game,” DeWine said.

Voters passed Issue 2 in November which legalized recreational marijuana in Ohio.

Last year, DeWine asked for a renewed focus on the “Science of Reading”, a method of literacy education based on research that teaches reading in the way that brains learn best.

DeWine called on every president, provost, and dean of a college of education at all of Ohio’s colleges and universities to align their teacher preparation programs to this method.

During the address, DeWine also discussed childcare costs, infant safety, youth experiencing mental health crises, restrictions on student’s smartphones, and career schools, among other issues.

