'We deserve to feel safe': Why the monetary threshold for felony theft should be lowered

Proposed legislation would lower the threshold for theft to be classified as a felony to $500.

In recent years, Oklahoma has faced a critical juncture in addressing crime, public safety and the criminal justice system. The passage of State Question 780 in 2016, which reclassified certain drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, marked a significant shift in our state's approach to criminal justice.

While the intentions behind SQ 780 were commendable, aiming to reduce our nation-leading incarceration rates and offer a more rehabilitative approach, the crime threatening our communities today necessitates a reevaluation of the impact of some of its provisions.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, between the enactment of SQ 780 and 2021, crimes against people and property increased 171% and 164%, respectively. Since their peak in 2021, these crimes have only decreased by 13%.

When high-school-age kids look for their first jobs, they often gravitate toward working in restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and retail. These experiences should be safe and positive, not fear-inducing, let alone dangerous.

In a 2023 Motorola Solutions survey on retail worker safety, nearly two-thirds (61%) of retail employees are at least somewhat concerned about their personal safety at work. In 2022, 81% of respondents reported that retail crime offenders had become more violent. Compounding that, in 2023, more than 67% said they were seeing even more violence and aggression than they had the year before.

These are not mere statistics; they represent a real threat to our communities.

For this reason, I have proposed legislation to lower the threshold for theft to be classified as a felony to $500. By adjusting the threshold for felony theft, we can provide law enforcement and the judicial system with the tools necessary to address repeat offenders and those who exploit the current threshold to the detriment of our communities.

More: Oklahoma lawmakers seek tougher shoplifting, domestic abuse penalties

Despite what many progressive critics of this proposal have said, I hold no disregard for the will of the voters. On the contrary, this legislation arises from a duty to protect our communities and ensure that our laws effectively address the realities of crime and its impact on the people of Oklahoma.

The increase in thefts and associated violence is not a matter of perception but a tangible reality that requires legislative attention.

Legislation being considered is a targeted measure designed to address the rise in crime plaguing our communities, a guest columnist writes.

Oklahomans take pride in living in a state that believes in maintaining law and order. It is one of many reasons why Oklahoma continues to rank in the top 10 of states people are moving to while Americans continue to flee Democrat-led states that take a soft approach to retail crime, like California and New York.

Put simply, Oklahomans deserve better. We deserve to feel safe from violence while at work. I hope that sentence feels as absurd to read as it does to write. But that is the sad and unfortunate reality we’re dealing with today.

Counterpoint: Lowering felony threshold for retail crime would end progress to reduce incarceration

Progressives say this is an attempt to unravel the progress made in criminal justice reform or to return to an era of mass incarceration. That could not be further from the truth. This is a targeted measure designed to address the rise in crime plaguing our communities.

Continuing to refine and improve our laws to ensure that they reflect the needs of today is not an insult to voters; rather, it is the essence of a functioning democracy. I invite my progressive colleagues in the Legislature to revisit our approach to criminal justice, not with the intent to discard the progress we've made but to refine it, ensuring it serves the best interest and the well-being of our communities.

Rep. John George

Rep. John George, a Republican, serves District 36 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Increasing, violent retail crime a real threat to Oklahoma communities