Lowering felony threshold for retail crime would end progress to reduce incarceration | Counterpoint

In 2016, the people of Oklahoma made a clear statement by passing State Questions 780 and 781, steps aimed to improve our criminal legal system. Oklahomans wanted their hard-earned tax dollars to go to measures that prevent crime, instead of paying to warehouse individuals charged with low-level offenses which often create pathways to additional criminogenic activity. SQ 780 and 781 reduced certain nonviolent offenses from felonies to misdemeanors and invested savings in crime prevention. These measures reflect a commitment to fairness, rehabilitation, crime reduction and fiscal responsibility. However, recent legislative efforts threaten to undermine the progress being made.

House Bill 3694 proposes to lower the felony threshold for larceny from retail establishments from $1,000 to $500. This move directly contradicts data and logic. This proposal ignores the will of the people, undermines evidenced-based treatment and solutions, jeopardizes community safety and reverses the positive trends we've seen since the passage of SQ 780.

First and foremost, HB 3694 is fiscally irresponsible. It costs nearly $24,000 a year to incarcerate an individual in an Oklahoma state prison. Putting people behind bars for minor offenses like a $500 theft not only wastes taxpayer dollars but also exacerbates the overcrowding crisis in our prisons. This overcrowding not only compromises the safety and well-being of people in prison but also places a significant strain on state resources. Policies like HB 3694 will quickly take us back to the top spot for incarceration in the nation.

Proponents of HB 3694 argue that lowering the felony threshold will deter crime, particularly shoplifting. However, there is no credible evidence to support this claim. In fact, data from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation indicates that shoplifting has actually decreased by 17% since 2016. Additionally, raising the felony theft threshold has been shown to have no impact on overall property crime or larceny rates, as evidenced by research from the Pew Research Center.

It's also crucial to consider the human toll of policies like HB 3694. The majority of shoplifting arrests in Oklahoma are nonviolent and involve individuals struggling with addiction or poverty. Instead of locking these individuals away and saddling them with a felony for life, we should invest in services that prioritize rehabilitation and support for those in need.

Furthermore, incarcerating individuals for low-level offenses has far-reaching consequences beyond prison walls. Children with incarcerated parents are more likely to enter the foster care system, imposing additional costs on the state and perpetuating a cycle of instability and trauma.

HB 3694 would place Oklahoma out of step with other states, the vast majority of which have felony theft thresholds of $1,500 or more — with Texas’ felony threshold at $2,500. If Oklahoma reduces its threshold, we would be one of only three states that have this level of felony convictions and would again become an outlier in perpetuating punitive responses that devastate families, limit individual potential and hinder quality of life. By rolling back SQ 780, we will squander the progress we've made toward improving community safety by addressing core issues like addiction, mental illness and poverty.

HB 3694 is a regression to the progress taking place to reduce mass incarceration rooted in emotion, hyperbole and short-sighted decision-making. It represents a step backward for Oklahoma. Instead of doubling down on punitive measures that disproportionately impact marginalized communities, we must uphold the will of the people and continue to pursue meaningful reforms that prioritize compassion, fairness, research-informed decision-making and fiscal responsibility. The future of our state depends on it.

Kris Steele

Kris Steele is executive director of The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM).

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma HB 3694 would just exacerbate state's prison overcrowding