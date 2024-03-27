Disney, Florida settle lawsuits over tourism district

A Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed board and Disney settled Wednesday lawsuits over who controls the governing district of Disney World’s theme parks and resorts.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s board voted to accept the deal, which ends much of the litigation between Disney and Florida officials.

The agreement says development agreements and covenants approved by a Disney-friendly board shortly before a state takeover in February 2023 would be null and void. Disney also agreed to drop a lawsuit seeking public records and withdraw its requests.

A 2020 comprehensive plan will be in effect, and the district agreed to “consult with Disney” while reviewing and amending the plan.

Both sides struck a tone of reconciliation with the settlement agreement’s approval.

“With this settlement, which is complete and significant, we are eager to work with Disney,” said Charbel Barakat, vice chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s Board of Supervisors.

Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said he was “pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court” between the DeSantis-backed board and Disney.

“This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the state,” he said in a prepared statement.

A separate federal lawsuit remains pending. That suit alleges that DeSantis and state officials engaged in political retaliation after the corporation opposed a 2022 that critics called “don’t say gay,” which limited classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit in January, and Disney is appealing.

The board also voted to name Stephanie Kopelousos as district administrator, opting not to launch a search for the $400,000-a-year position.

DeSantis recommended Kopelousos for the job overseeing fire protection and other government services for Disney World and nearby properties.

DeSantis on Tuesday named Orlando entrepreneur Craig Mateer to the district board, filling a spot left open after Chairman Martin Garcia’s resignation. Mateer attended the meeting.

DeSantis last year appointed the five-member tourism oversight board, formerly controlled by Disney for decades as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The special district has played a starring role in the governor’s nationally watched battle with the entertainment giant.

The feud launched after Disney opposed a DeSantis-backed law that limited instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. Critics call that law “Don’t Say Gay.”

DeSantis appoints Craig Mateer to Disney oversight board

Kopelousos will replace Glen Gilzean, whom DeSantis appointed to serve as the interim supervisor of elections in Orange County.

She has a long resume of government and political work. Most recently, she worked as a senior adviser to DeSantis’ campaign for president. In that role, she handled first lady Casey DeSantis’ engagements and recruited for the “Mamas for DeSantis” coalition, according to Kopelousos’ resume.

She served as DeSantis’ legislative affairs director from 2019 until July 2023. She listed tax cuts, school choice, increases in transportation funding and “the most comprehensive law and order laws in state history” as her legislative accomplishments.

During her time in the governor’s office, she also worked behind the scenes to get Disney World a carve-out from the governor’s Big Tech social media bill three years ago, when the company still was contributing to his reelection campaign for governor.

Other high-profile jobs on Kopelousos’ resume include heading the Florida Department of Transportation from 2007 to 2011 and as county manager of Clay County from 2011 to 2019. As transportation secretary, Kopelousos negotiated agreements for the commuter SunRail line in Central Florida.

In a letter to the board, Kopelousos wrote her background in county management, strategic planning and infrastructure development makes her well-suited for the role leading the Disney district.