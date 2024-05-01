Des Moines man arrested and charged in city's second homicide of 2024

A Des Moines man was arrested and charged with burglary and first-degree murder for allegedly breaking into a hotel room and shooting a man to death in early April, police said Wednesday morning.

Joshua Ryan Carmody, 31, is accused of killing Sayvon Propps, 30, of Des Moines, at the Ramada by Wyndham Des Moines Airport, 1810 Army Post Road, on April 10, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

Detectives found evidence that Carmody, armed with a gun, allegedly forced his way into a hotel room where Propps and an unidentified woman were staying, Parizek said. Evidence indicated that Propps shot a gun in self-defense and Carmody returned fire, Parizek said.

Carmody was injured in the shooting and was charged following his release from the hospital. Propps died at the scene.

In a separate incident, Carmody also was charged with interference with officials acts with a firearm, Parizek said.

Des Moines Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to Fleur Drive and McKinley Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired on March 11. Officers found a suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Carmody, fled the scene and abandoned his car in the 1500 block of Park Avenue, Parizek said. Carmody fled on foot and officers heard gunshot-like sounds in the area.

Carmody is being held in the Polk County Jail as of Wednesday morning. Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man charged with first-degree murder for hotel shooting