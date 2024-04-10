One dead in fatal Des Moines hotel shooting on Wednesday morning, authorities said

Police sirens

Des Moines police are investigating the city’s second homicide case of 2024 after one person was found dead and another was hospitalized in a fatal hotel shooting early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department officials were dispatched to Ramada by Wyndham Des Moines Airport, 1810 Army Post Road, for a shooting at around 4:30 a.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers found two people with gunshot injuries in the hotel, Parizek said.

Police did not clarify if the victims were found shot in a room or the lobby.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene and an unidentified man was transported to a nearby hospital, Parizek said.

This is the city’s second homicide case of the year, both happening within the past eight days.

Police did not give more information on the victims or a suspect.

Detectives are still investigating the case and more information about the shooting will be released later today, Parizek said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: One dead in fatal hotel shooting in Des Moines, police said