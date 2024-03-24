Delaware weather: Sussex, Kent counties under coastal flooding watch. Here's the forecast

After a rain-soaked Saturday when Delaware residents were under a flood warning. the First State is drying out for the next few days.

While rain isn't expected until Wednesday, there is still the threat of coastal flooding for part of the state. Kent and Sussex counties and Delaware beaches will be under a coastal flooding watch from 6 a.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. One to two feet of water above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents and travelers should be prepared in case there is widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads could become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures is possible if flooding occurs.

Drivers are reminded to allow extra travel time and do not drive around barricades and drive through water of unknown depth.

Flooding

What's Delaware's weather forecast for the week?

After a sunny day today, Accuweather.com is predicting Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s throughout the state. Tuesday sees more of the same with sun and a few clouds. Highs will reach the low-50s throughout the state.

. Rain will reappear on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will start cloudy with showers moving in the area. Highs will reach the upper 50s in the north and low 60s in the south. Thursday will be rainy and windy with highs reaching the mid-50s throughout the state.

Delaware's Easter weather forecast

Sunny weather will move into the state Friday and allow Easter egg hunters the perfect conditions to find those eggs.

Friday will be sunny with highs ranging from the upper 50s in the north to the low 60s in the south. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s throughout the state.

The Easter Sunday forecast is calling for sunny skies with a few clouds and highs in the low 60s throughout the state.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather: Sussex, Kent counties under coastal flooding watch