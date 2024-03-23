Here are real-time Delaware rainfall totals for the past 24 hours

Northern Delaware is under a flood warning Saturday, March 23, while other parts of the state are under a flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.

Port Penn in southern New Castle County, with 3.87 inches of rain, led the state in rainfall for the past 24 hours ending at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System. It was followed by Blackbird with 3.21 inches and Wilmington with 3.08 inches.

While Sussex County received the least rain for the 24-hour period ending at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, with Harbeson recording 1.31 inches and Bethany Beach recording 1.43 inches, Seaford in western Sussex had 2.75 inches.

Latest rainfall totals for the past 24 hours in Delaware

Here are the latest rainfall totals for Delaware and nearby Pennsylvania for the past 24 hours, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System.

