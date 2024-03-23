High rain amounts, wind gusts expected. Flood watch, wind advisories issued for Delaware

A weekend storm has hit Delaware with the forecast calling for high rainfall amounts, the chance of flooding and strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service, Wilmington and Dover are expected to have the highest rainfall amounts in the state, ranging from 1-2 inches on Saturday. Bethany Beach is expected to receive around 1 inch of rain.

The region is expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain in total from the storm.

The weather service warns of the possibility of hazardous travel conditions due to urban and poor drainage flooding. Minor river and tidal flooding is also possible this weekend in Delaware, with a flood watch issued for the region.

Due to the high rain amounts, a flood watch has been issued for Saturday into Sunday morning.

Wind advisories are also something to look out for this weekend, as gusts as strong as 40 mph are possible in Sussex and New Castle County on Saturday.

In Sussex County, a wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. In central and northern Delaware, a wind advisory will last from 4 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the strong northern winds, power outages and tree damage are possibilities.

⚠️ The forecast for today remains on track. The most significant change has been the expansion of the Wind Advisory to cover all of SE PA as well as all of NJ and DE. The main threat remains heavy rain leading to both river and urban/small stream flooding. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/LLYpJUCzWu — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 23, 2024

Gale-force wind gusts are also expected to be strong, with seas building to 8 to 12 feet in the region, according to the weather service.

Sunday is expected to clear up, with sunny and breezy conditions throughout the entirety of Delaware.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Saturday storm to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Delaware