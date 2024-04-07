Delaware County removes dogs from property after reports of animal cruelty

The Delaware County Sheriff's office is assisting the county animal warden in removing several dogs from a property there after receiving numerous reports of animal cruelty, according to the sheriff's office, county dispatchers and a county spokeswoman.

"Dogs are being removed from the property," Delaware County spokeswoman Jane Hawes said in a brief emailed statement seeking information about the property.

County officials have released few details, but the sheriff's office posted on Facebook Sunday morning that it responded to "multiple calls of animal cruelty and possible trespassing in Kingston Township" along Kilbourne Road.

A Delaware County dispatcher said the sheriff's office was assisting the Delaware County dog warden in executing a search warrant at the property.

The Humane Society of Delaware County also posted on Facebook that it received numerous calls and complaints about the property.

"We take animal welfare seriously and are actively working the case," it says. "We appreciate everyone who took the time to report it to us and will provide an update at a later time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dogs removed from Delaware County Ohio property after cruelty reports