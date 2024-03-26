State inspection prior to deadly fire at Morrow County 'puppy mill' found violations

A state inspection earlier this month found violations at what authorties called a "puppy mill" at a Morrow County farm where about 70 dogs died in a fire early March 19.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. March 19 in a large kennel building at the farm, located in the 4800 block of Chesterville-Shelby Road (Ohio Route 314), about 10 miles southeast of Mt. Gilead and just under 50 miles northeast of Columbus.

A wood-burning stove that the owner had stoked earlier to provide heat to the building was suspected as the cause of the fire. Firefighters needed 40 minutes to get the blaze under control, and about 70 dogs died in the fire, officials told WSYX.

More than 15 other dogs escaped when the owner opened a door to the facility, and a few were rescued by firefighters.

Here's what we know about the now-destroyed 'puppy mill':

State inspectors visited farm on March 1

An inspector from the Ohio Department of Agriculture visited the farm on March 1, according to ODA records. At that time, there were 84 dogs there.

The inspector recorded three violations for missing documents related to food and water conditions, physical exams of the dogs, and dog socialization and exercise, according to the inspection report.

The only fire-related violation that inspectors look for is if the breeder has an emergency contingency plan "conspicuously posted," according to ODA spokesperson Bryan Levin.

According to inspection records that date back to 2022, the kennel never violated the emergency contingency plan regulation.

How often do dog breeders have to be inspected?

High-volume dog breeders, like the building that burned down, are required to be inspected once a year by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Levin said. If inspectors find violations, they may come back for follow-up inspections.

Commercial dog breeders are also examined annually by inspectors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

How many commercial dog breeders are in Ohio?

There are 475 high-volume dog breeders in Ohio, according to ODA records.

There are just five ODA inspectors to inspect each of these breeders annually, Levin said.

Thirteen dog breeders from Ohio were featured in the Humane Society's 2023 "Horrible Hundred" report that compiled 100 "problem puppy mills" from around the U.S.

Ohio and Iowa tied with the second highest number of breeders featured in the report, behind only Missouri, which had 30.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What we know about Ohio 'puppy mill' where fire killed 70 dogs