Defendant in Marion Oaks parking lot murder returned to Marion County from New York

A man charged with a murder in Marion Oaks has been returned to Marion County from New York to face his charge.

Records show Melvin Arias arrived at the Marion County Jail on April 15 and was booked into the facility shortly before 7 p.m.

The next day, from the jail, Arias appeared before retired County Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams via Zoom for his first appearance hearing. Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith told the judge his office plans to file a pre-detention motion. If the judge grants that motion, then Arias will remain locked up at the jail until his case is resolved.

Retired County Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams

For the time being, the judge denied bail for the 34-year-old man, who's charged with second-degree murder. The Public Defender's Office was assigned to represent Arias. His arraignment, where he will know what charge will be filed by the State Attorney's Office, is scheduled for May.

On April 17, an attorney from the Public Defender's Office filed a written plea of not guilty on behalf of Arias. On the same day, as promised, prosecutors filed their notice seeking pre-trial detention.

Then, on the same day, the Public Defender's Office noted in a filing that it cannot represent Aris due to the office's previous representation of a listed witness, which creates a conflict of interest.

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges, who has been assigned the case, signed the order from the public defender.

Because of that conflict, Arias' case was sent to the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel. But that office also bowed out, citing a conflict.

Usually, the next step is for the court to select a lawyer from a pool of attorneys on standby.

Why was Arias wanted?

Sheriff's detectives say Arias shot 47-year-old Milagros Guzman Lopez multiple times in broad daylight on Jan. 12 in front of a Marion Oaks barbershop where the woman worked as a hairstylist.

Milagros Guzman Lopez, 47

Witnesses told detectives a woman and Lopez were arguing over $5,000, when Arias got involved. The witnesses said Arias got an assault rifle from a vehicle and then they heard gunshots.

Arias was identified by the witnesses. Deputies found a cellphone that recorded the incident. A woman's voice was heard calling Arias' name and asking why he did it.

The alleged gunman and the woman fled in a vehicle. From their investigation, detectives were told Arias left the state. He was eventually found in an apartment in the Bronx, New York, in late February.

Arias was taken into custody and detained at Rikers Island, Eric M. Taylor Center, where he was held until his transfer to Marion County.

