Man arrested in fatal Jan. 12 shooting outside Marion Oaks barbershop

MARION OAKS — It was business as usual at the Humberto Barbershop here on Friday.

On Jan. 12, also a Friday, the shop was crawling with sheriff's deputies, forensic investigators and personnel from the Medical Examiner's Office. That was the day Milagros Guzman Lopez, an employee at the shop for a year, was gunned down in broad daylight in front of the business by a man following an argument.

Loved ones and strangers gathered at the shopping plaza that day, trying to make sense of what happened.

Milagros Guzman Lopez, 47, of Marion Oaks, was shot and killed on Jan. 12 outside this barbershop at Marion Oaks Boulevard and Marion Oaks Drive.

On Thursday, the man accused of shooting Lopez — Melvin Arias — was arrested in The Bronx, New York. The news was welcomed by Lopez's boyfriend, who also works at the business.

"I don't have to live in fear of him returning to do any harm," Humberto Boscan said in Spanish on Friday while cutting a customer's hair. The customer acted as a translator for Boscan.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said Arias was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Service agents in a Bronx apartment on Feb. 29. He was arrested without incident and taken to Rikers Island, Eric M. Taylor Center, a more than 400-acre prison facility, where he was still being held on Friday, according to sheriff's officials.

Detectives from the sheriff's office have traveled to New York to interview Arias and secure his extradition to Marion County, where he will be charged with second-degree murder.

Last year, sheriff's deputies investigated 23 murders. So far this year, the number is four.

Boscan said Lopez was a good woman and a hard worker whose death was senseless.

"She was an excellent person, an excellent human being who would help anyone in need. She was an excellent worker and girlfriend. She didn't deserve to die this way," Boscan said.

A key piece of evidence

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Jan. 12, deputies were called to 168 Marion Oaks Blvd. in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Lopez with multiple gunshot wounds. She had been shot in the head, arm, torso and groin.

Paramedics arrived and Lopez was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:07 p.m. Deputies recovered .223-caliber rifle ammunition near the woman's body.

Milagros Guzman Lopez, 47

Lopez, who worked as a hair stylist at the barbershop, was 47.

Lt. Ryan Robbins and a deputy in training noticed a cellphone next to Lopez and it was still recording. Watching the video, the deputies saw an argument between Lopez and another woman. The video showed a vehicle, later described as a Honda Odyssey minivan, and an armed man.

Shots were fired and a woman was heard screaming, "Melvin what did you do, why did you do that?" The man had a rifle, deputies said.

Arias identified

Detective Andrew Canterberry searched the vehicle and determined the registered owner's address. Arias lived at the location.

The detective interviewed several people about the shooting. One witness said she saw the victim and a woman arguing over $5,000. A man joined in the argument. The man was seen going into the minivan and returning with an AK-47. The witness said she heard multiple shots and the minivan driving away.

Detective Santana Palau interviewed a man who said he heard noises and went outside. There, he said a man with a long black rifle. The witness said he tried talking with the armed man and offered to pay him the money. The witness said he went to call the police when he heard gunshots.

File photo of the Jan. 12 shooting in Marion Oaks

Other people were interviewed by deputies. Arias was identified by at least three witnesses as the alleged shooter.

Boscan said he was heartbroken and cried when his girlfriend was shot. He said he called family and friends to let them know about the shooting.

Past history

With witnesses identifying Arias as the reported shooter, Canterberry felt he had probable cause for an arrest. Detectives felt Arias was a flight risk in part because he's an immigrant from the Dominican Republic.

During the investigation, detectives determined Arias may have fled to New York. The detectives were able to confirm that Arias was in New York and at an apartment.

Four years ago, Arias was arrested locally on a charge of simple domestic battery. Court records show the case was settled several months later with him admitting to the offense. He spent time in the county jail.

Boscan said Lopez had an adult daughter.

As to what he will miss about Lopez, Boscan said: "Everything."

