‘Deceitful and deceptive’ process marred GOP convention, says candidate Dave Reichert

Following the Washington state GOP endorsement of Semi Bird on Saturday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert referred to the inner-workings of the party as “deceitful and deceptive.”

On Friday, both Reichert and fellow Republican Semi Bird were disqualified from receiving the GOP endorsement: Bird for not disclosing a misdemeanor charge for grand larceny in 1993, and Reichert as a result of a “disparity in the vetting of the governor candidates.”

Attendees immediately pushed back on the move, overriding the party’s decision, and on Saturday Bird took home a 72% vote to endorse him as governor.

Reichert did not attend the convention, although he did travel from his home in Chelan Thursday to Spokane with the intention of attending, he told McClatchy.

He noted that there was an anticipation that the convention would turn “chaotic by a few that have taken over the party,” influencing his decision to not attend, and said that at “every corner rules would change to nominate Bird.”

“Rules mean a lot to me,” Reichert said. ”It makes no sense to participate in a system that has flaws. I hoped for a fair and honest process and those hopes were dashed.”

Reichert referred to the process as deceitful and deceptive, and said he agreed with other assessments that the convention was a “clown show.”

But Washington GOP Chairman Jim Walsh pushed back on the idea that the processes at the convention over the weekend were deceptive and deceitful, and insisted that the party didn’t break any rules.

“I might have been a little heavier with the gavel the first day but it’s my inclination to try to give people some leeway and some grace,” said Walsh.

Walsh said he thinks some of the confusion Friday came from attendees not being able to hear motions made by others on the floor.

He also acknowledged the GOP’s decision to change the vetting rules for candidates: They must disclose past transgressions, but anything older than 15 years does not prevent them from getting an endorsement. Bird’s reported transgressions occurred about three decades ago.

GOP officials changed the rules to 15 years as a practical matter for the vetting process, he said, but there was a catchall question for candidates to disclose anything from their past in the questionnaire. Bird did not disclose the larceny charge, it was first reported by The Seattle Times Wednesday.

Bird also pushed back on the idea that rules were changed to benefit him, and instead believes “democracy was had.”

“It was done fairly,” Bird said.

While there were some “hiccups” Friday, Bird referred to them as “positive conflict.”

Despite Bird’s endorsement, Reichert will still be on the August primary ballot for voters to decide who they want as a Republican leader.

Currently, Reichert is outpacing Bird in endorsements and fundraising efforts. Bird has raised nearly $436,000 so far, while Reichert has raised more than $2.5 million.