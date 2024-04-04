Deadline to file for most local, state elections is April 23. Who's running so far?

Rich Pohman, of Port Huron, collected four 'I Voted' stickers after casting his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Port Huron.

The deadline to file to run for most local, county, and state government elected offices is just under three weeks, but a couple of races tied to St. Clair County are already set to be competitive.

Those looking to serve on most local elected city councils or commissions, on the county commission, or as a lawmaker in Lansing, among other positions, have until April 23 to file their candidacy for both partisan and non-partisan races with an Aug. 6 primary. The deadline is the same for candidates seeking judgeships in appeals, circuit, and probate courts.

According to the state election calendar, the deadline to withdraw is three days later, and for candidates with no party affiliation in a partisan race, the filing deadline is July 18.

For St. Clair County voters, a seat on the county’s board of commissioners is poised to open up after County Commissioner Jorja Baldwin, who’d previously filed to seek re-election, announced a run for the Michigan House last month instead.

And so far, she’s got some primary competition in the legislature’s 64th District since Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron, confirmed he wouldn’t seek another term earlier this year.

Joe Pavlov, a retired Marysville Highs School teacher, filed a few days after Baldwin. They each join fellow Republican Jordan Epperson, last a noted controversial executive aid to an Ottawa County administrator but a St. Clair County native, has also previously filed.

Kevin Heuvelman, a local substance-use disorder program coordinator, filed in late March to run as a Democrat in the 64th.

The 64th District includes the cities of Port Huron and Marysville and Burtchville, Clyde, Fort Gratiot, Grant, Kimball, Port Huron, and St. Clair townships in St. Clair County, as well as Worth Township in Sanilac County.

Downriver, state Rep. Jay DeBoyer, R-Clay Township, represents the state House’s 63rd District, which includes southern St. Clair County and northern Macomb County. His website promoted his re-election, and as of Wednesday, no new candidates appeared to have filed to challenge him.

Similarly, no new candidates had appeared to file campaign finance committee information to challenge state Rep. Jaime Greene in the 65th District, including parts of Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties.

State Rep. Greg Alexander, R-Carsonville, announced late last year that he planned to go for another run representing the House’s 98th District, which entails parts of Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties and all of Huron County.

As of Wednesday, no other new candidates had filed campaign finance committee information with the state to challenge Alexander in the Republican Primary, though Huron County’s April Osentoski had filed to run as a Democrat.

What about the rest of the races at the county level?

Soon after Baldwin’s announcement last month, Port Huron City Councilman Jeff Pemberton announced a run on social media for the St. Clair County Board’s second district, which includes the city’s northern three precincts, as well as Fort Gratiot and Burtchville Township. As of Wednesday, Pemberton had not formally filed, and nor had any other candidate.

The county board’s six other incumbent commissioners have already filed to seek re-election.

So far, Commissioner Dave Vandenbossche in District 7, representing the southern end of the county, was the only board member facing a primary challenger with a filing from fellow Republican Tiffany Turke. Sitting incumbents also include Steve Simasko, Joi Torello, Jeff Bohm, and Dave Rushing, representing districts 1, 4, 5, and 6 as Republicans, and District 3’s Lisa Beedon, a Democrat.

Whoever wins the coming county commissioners’ race will now serve four-year terms under state legislation adopted within the last few years. Previously, the county board members’ terms were two years.

Also on the county level, incumbents Prosecutor Mike Wendling, Sheriff Mat King, Clerk Angie Waters, Treasurer Kelly Roberts-Burnett, and Drain Commissioner Bob Wiley have all filed to run again.

Waters’ will face Debbie Rhein, her office’s former elections manager, in August’s Republican primary.

King previously had a challenger, Charles Armstrong II, but Waters said on Wednesday, he had withdrawn his candidacy.

And local townships and cities?

The county clerk’s office shares a candidate listing for all local races on its elections website, and Waters said they try to update it daily.

However, a complete list wasn’t expected until the end of April, as local township and city clerks keep track of their own filing lists as candidate submit paperwork.

Townships typically see races every four years for elected officers managing the township with the supervisor, clerk, and treasurer with other board members running as trustees every two years. Both terms are up this year.

Most local municipalities have local city council or commission elections this year, sharing the state’s April 23 filing deadline, though those races are typically non-partisan.

The city of Marysville, for example, requires nominating petitions and affidavits of identity to its clerk’s office by the end of the day on that deadline. There are three council member seats up for grabs for four-year terms in addition to the recurring race for mayor with a two-year term. If more than two individuals file for mayor and more than six for council, those races will face a primary election in August.

Port Huron stands out in its elections schedule with a filing deadline for mayor and council candidates set for July 23 and no primary — the city’s charter outlining a different process based on the highest vote-getters.

Some villages share the July 23 deadline, as do candidates for local school boards and community college trustees.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/vote or https://stclaircountyclerk.org/Page/Elections, or contact your local clerk’s office.

