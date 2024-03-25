Jorja Baldwin announces run for Beeler's seat in state House

St. Clair County Commissioner Jorja Baldwin is taking a run at a seat in the Michigan House after news emerged last week that current Rep. Andrew Beeler wasn’t seeking re-election.

Baldwin, amid her third term on the county board, formally made the announcement early Monday. She’ll run as a Republican.

Beeler, R-Port Huron, represents the state’s 64th District, which includes the cities of Port Huron and Marysville and Burtchville, Clyde, Fort Gratiot, Grant, Kimball, Port Huron, and St. Clair townships in St. Clair County, as well as Worth Township in Sanilac County.

In a release, Baldwin cited the district as an area she’s served communities in other capacities and where she runs a local business, the District 43 shoe retailer, in downtown Port Huron.

“With a front-row seat to how the policies of the state impact my family, friends, neighbors, local governments, and businesses, I will be the voice for our community, working tirelessly to ensure that those we take an oath to serve and represent are protected from the consequences of some of the policies and laws that have come from our legislature,” she said in a statement. “Our communities are beautifully unique and can be negatively impacted by state-wide, one-size-fits-all, and many times unfunded, mandates. No community should be forced to consider or propose increased or new taxes to cover the cost of these mandates.”

St. Clair County Commissioners Steve Simasko, from left, Jorja Baldwin, and Lisa Beedon, and County Administrator Karry Hepting listen to public comment on Thursday, March 2, 2023, during the county board's meeting.

Currently, Baldwin represents the county board’s District 2, which encompasses all of Fort Gratiot and Burtchville Township, as well as the northern three voting precincts in the city of Port Huron.

As of Monday, all incumbent county commissioners, including Baldwin, had filed to run for re-election on the board in all seven districts.

According to the state election calendar, the deadline to file to run in partisan or non-partisan political races with a primary is April 23.

Baldwin has until three days after the deadline to remove her candidacy in the county race.

Also, as of Monday, Baldwin had not yet moved her campaign finance committee to the state-level, according to the state’s database.

The only other candidate who had filed as a Republican as of Monday was Jordan Epperson, last a noted controversial executive aid to an Ottawa County administrator.

In a statement Monday, Epperson said, “I’ve been so blessed to travel all around the state working with grassroots candidates and groups, so I am very excited at the prospect of fighting for the constitution in Lansing once more, but this time as an elected official.” And he pointed to being native to St. Clair County, citing his place of residence as Port Huron.

Baldwin was first appointed to the St. Clair County Board two years ago, successfully retaining her seat since. She was previously the township supervisor in Fort Gratiot, where she has more recently consulted in planning and zoning.

Jorja Baldwin, owner of District 43 in downtown Port Huron, looks at locally-made shirts Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in her downtown store. The county official cited running a business during the pandemic as part of the experience that helped give her insight into the needs of constituents in her announcement to run for state representative.

That’s also an area where she got her start in local government.

“I value the protections afforded Michiganders through the Zoning and Planning Enabling acts and feel like these protections are being compromised with alarming frequency,” Baldwin said. “Additionally, operating a small business during and after the pandemic opened my eyes to just how quickly policies decided by a few can devastate so many.”

“Representative Beeler has served with poise and professionalism, holding true to his core beliefs, and building trust within the district,” she added. “These are traditions I have lived by, and with which I intend to continue. I am proud of my record of balanced budgets, community engagement, accessibility to residents, and basing decisions on the needs and wishes of those I directly serve.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Jorja Baldwin announces run for Beeler's seat in state House