Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after posting bail

STORY: Last Wednesday, a local court ruled that Alves could be conditionally freed on bail while he appeals his rape conviction. He has served about a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Flanked by his lawyer, Alves left the Brians 2 prison northwest of Barcelona at 4.25 p.m. (1525 GMT) wearing a gray jacket over a white turtleneck, a Reuters videographer said.

He did not address reporters at the entrance of the prison before climbing into a white vehicle.