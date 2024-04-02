Cypress Creek teacher investigated for using derogatory term won't return to school

A Cypress Creek Elementary School teacher accused of calling her fourth-grade students a derogatory term for individuals with disabilities did not return to class following spring break, according to a letter sent home to families.

District officials investigated Samantha Fuster after a parent accused her of using the term in February.

On March 19, Tracy Carpenter, Volusia County Schools' public records custodian, confirmed that the investigation had closed and that it would be available in 10 days. The News-Journal has requested a copy of the investigation.

Cypress Creek Principal Kristina Kania did not say in her letter why Fuster would not be returning to the classroom. It is unclear whether she's been terminated by the district. The district did not respond to questions prior to publication.

"To maintain consistency, I have a certified teacher that will be supporting the sub in this classroom until I am able to secure a good fit for this class to finish out the year," Kania said in the letter, dated March 21.

About the incident

Volusia County Schools officials investigated Fuster after a parent complained to the principal.

Karim Bouaziz said his 9-year-old son told him the incident occurred as students packed up their belongings to leave Fuster’s classroom at the bell on Feb. 16.

“That Friday before Presidents Day, she, I guess, really had a bad afternoon, lost her temper and yelled at the entire class, basically because they couldn’t get their stuff packed up in time for the bell,” Bouaziz said, relaying what his son had told him. “‘You’re a lost cause. You almost have to be retarded.’ That’s what she yelled at them.”

Bouaziz said he was concerned that she used the term because his son has an individualized education plan for language and speech.

Bouaziz also said that this behavior isn’t entirely unusual for Fuster, claiming she's had "meltdowns" before, which he also mentioned in an email to the school principal.

“She’s had these several times in the afternoons, you know, usually yelling at the kids,” he told The News-Journal. “It’s not about classwork. It’s about packing up at the end of the day, and the kids are excited to leave, so she tends to yell at them. She calls them stupid or slow or, you know, or she asks rhetorically what’s wrong with them, that sort of thing.”

Typically, Bouaziz said, he takes these stories “with a grain of salt” since “it’s coming from a 9-year-old.”

But when he heard the latest comment, Bouaziz said he verified the incident with another parent, who confirmed that she heard the same narrative from her child.

Another caregiver to a student in Fuster's class, who didn't want to be named in this story, told The News-Journal that her student also said Fuster used the word in the classroom.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teacher accused of calling students 'r-word' won't return to class