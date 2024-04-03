Volusia teacher investigated for using slur moves from Cypress Creek to Holly Hill School

The former Cypress Creek Elementary School teacher accused of calling her fourth-grade students a derogatory term for individuals with disabilities has been transferred to Holly Hill School, according to Danielle Johnson, Volusia County School's director of community information.

On Monday, Samantha Fuster began providing math intervention and support for students in multiple grade levels at the K-8 facility, Johnson said in an email.

The district investigated Fuster after a parent accused her of addressing her classroom with a slur in February.

On March 19, Tracy Carpenter, Volusia County Schools' public records custodian confirmed that the investigation closed and that it would be available in 10 days.

The News-Journal has requested a copy of the investigation, which Carpenter said was supposed to be made public Tuesday, but has not received it yet. It is unclear why the investigation has not been released.

What we know

Just before spring break, students in Fuster's class were sent home with a letter to parents, dated March 21, noting that Fuster would not return to class after their week off.

Cypress Creek Principal Kristina Kania did not say in her letter why Fuster would not be returning to the classroom; however, Kania did say that she has a certified teacher to support the substitute in the classroom until she can find a replacement to finish out the school year.

Johnson told The News-Journal Tuesday that Fuster was not fired, was not placed on leave, and is not done teaching in the district. Fuster has been with Volusia County Schools for 17 years.

About the incident

Volusia County Schools officials investigated Fuster after a parent complained to the principal.

Karim Bouaziz said his 9-year-old son told him the incident occurred as students packed up their belongings to leave Fuster’s classroom at the bell on Feb. 16.

“That Friday before Presidents Day, she, I guess, really had a bad afternoon, lost her temper and yelled at the entire class, basically because they couldn’t get their stuff packed up in time for the bell,” Bouaziz said, relaying what his son had told him. “‘You’re a lost cause. You almost have to be retarded.’ That’s what she yelled at them.”

Typically, Bouaziz said, he takes these stories “with a grain of salt” since “it’s coming from a 9-year-old.”

But when he heard the latest comment, Bouaziz said he verified the incident with another parent, who confirmed that she heard the same narrative from her child.

Another caregiver to a student in Fuster's class, who didn't want to be named, told The News-Journal that her student also said Fuster used the word in the classroom.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia teacher investigated for using slur now at Holly Hill School