Cypress Creek teacher reprimanded for making 'derogatory' comments to students

A former Cypress Creek Elementary School teacher has been reprimanded for making “derogatory” and “inappropriate” comments to her students and will need to attend sensitivity training, according to an investigation released Thursday afternoon.

Parents complained to school and district officials that fourth-grade teacher Samantha Fuster "told her students to shut up and called them retarded and dumb," according to the investigation.

Sandy Hovis, Volusia County Schools’ manager of professional standards, conducted the investigation and determined that Fuster violated School Board Policy 418, Standards of Conduct, which states, “All employees are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner when carrying out their assigned responsibilities.”

The investigation also found that Fuster violated the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession in Florida, which, among other requirements, calls for Florida educators to "aim to protect students from conditions that could be harmful to their learning, mental health, physical health, and/or safety" and to refrain from intentionally exposing students to “unnecessary embarrassment or disparagement.”

As a result, Fuster was required to transfer from her role at Cypress Creek Elementary to a new position at Holly Hill School, which was determined by the district’s human resources department.

Danielle Johnson, Volusia’s director of community information, told The News-Journal that Fuster began providing math intervention and support for students in multiple grade levels at the K-8 facility Monday.

About the Cypress Creek investigation

On or about Feb. 20, Cypress Creek Principal Kristina Kania reported the allegations to the district’s Office of Professional Standards, completed the Investigative Report of Alleged Employee Misconduct, and submitted student witness statements to the district, according to the investigation.

Three days later, the Florida Department of Children and Families contacted professional standards to share that it had received a report of allegations and was investigating the incident.

At that time, “Fuster was temporarily reassigned to paid administrative duty pending the disposition of DCF’s investigation.”

DCF closed its investigation because there wasn't enough evidence to support mental abuse. The investigator did, however, recommend that Fuster participate in training to better communicate with students, the district's investigation stated.

On March 11, Hovis interviewed Fuster, who was accompanied by a VUE union representative and VUE steward.

According to the investigation, Fuster denied the allegations. She did, however, tell Hovis that her students referred to themselves as “dumb” and “stupid” in front of other students.

Fuster told Hovis that she referenced those comments in speaking with students to ensure they did not feel that way about themselves. She also admitted to yelling at the class and said she may have told them to “shut up” to get their attention when they were not listening.

“She told the class she felt disrespected and disregarded,” the investigation said. “She stated she would never call students names such as ‘dumb,’ ’retarded' or 'stupid.'"

The investigation included numerous screenshots of a conversation between Fuster and a parent on ClassDojo, an educational platform that connects teachers, students and parents with messaging capabilities.

In one of the screenshots, Fuster wrote, “I do yell at times since they are being disrespectful and going crazy but today I did say that word he said but not the way he said I did. I didn’t call him or any of the students dumb or retarded just that they have lost their minds and were acting out of line.”

The parent alleged that Fuster deleted that message and sent another message later that did not admit to calling the students names.

“I said ‘respect goes both ways’ and I have told them more than once to be quiet and I do yell at times since they are being disrespectful and going crazy,” Fuster wrote in the second screenshot. “I didn’t call him or any of the students dumb or retarded just that they have lost their minds and were acting out of line.”

Fuster said she typed the first message, left it open on her screen, did not send it, and did not know how the parent would have seen it. She said she edited the first text and sent the second message.

“Fuster stated when she originally typed ‘I did say that word,’ the word she referenced was either ‘dumb’ or ‘stupid,'” the investigation said.

About the allegations

Volusia County Schools officials investigated Fuster after three parents complained to the principal.

Fuster told Hovis that she believes one of the parents who accused her of addressing students with the slur did so because he believes Fuster is friends with his ex-wife and is “trying to tear her down.”

Fuster said she was subpoenaed earlier this school year as a witness for his ex-wife’s attorney, according to the investigation.

The investigation included numerous student statements, some of which confirmed Fuster had used inappropriate language.

One student wrote, “She called us rettarted (sic) and she said just to me I don’t know why but she said I don’t care about my family.”

Another student wrote, “Mrs. Fuster called the whole class retarted (sic) and called us the worst class she has ever had.”

“I heard her call us the r word,” another student said. “She called us dumb like over 15 times.”

Fuster's previous reprimands with Volusia County Schools

Fuster has been with Volusia County Schools for 17 years, according to Johnson, and her salary is $50,957.

On Feb. 14, 2013, Fuster was reprimanded for scripting a lesson for an observation and having students rehearse the lesson the day before her scheduled observation, according to the investigation. On March 5, 2013, the letter of reprimand was reduced to a caution.

On April 29, 2019, she was reprimanded for using questions in a practice assessment that would be given to students in a required district science test, according to the investigation. The letter of reprimand was reduced to a caution on June 5, 2019.

Fuster has not responded to The News-Journal’s request for comment during the investigation or after its release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teacher accused of using r-word reprimanded, investigation shows