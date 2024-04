(PUEBLO, Colo.) — At around 8:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that a crash occurred on US 50 in Pueblo, causing delays.

US 50 westbound is closed at Wills Boulevard, near mile point 313, according to CDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution.

