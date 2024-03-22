‘I could’ve stayed all night’: A first look inside Fort Worth Bowie House poolside lounge

Inside Look stories give Star-Telegram subscribers exclusive sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes reporting. Story suggestion? Editors@star-telegram.com.

Anyone up for indulging in a frozen cocktail while unwinding on a plush poolside lounger? Well, the Bowie House’s pool patio just got an upgrade. Whinny’s, the new poolside bar in the hotel, is now open for business.

The media event the swanky hotel hosted Wednesday evening was, well, swanky. A gaggle of reporters and internet influencers were invited to the shindig, and all feasted on platters of Mediterranean fare and boozy frozen cocktails.

Standing poolside in a gauzy breeze, the afternoon a comfortable 70 degrees, I could’ve stayed all night.

Getting inside the Bowie House was uncomplicated. I dropped my car off at the valet for $10, then took a short elevator ride up four floors to the pool deck. Luxurious cabanas in rich wood accents lined the azure pool. Trendy gray benches wrapped around the interior of the cubicles. Matching loungers lined the length of the pool accented by blue throw pillows. On one end of the patio, the bar.

uxurious cabanas in rich wood accents lined the azure pool. Trendy gray benches wrapped around the interior of the cubicles. Matching loungers lined the length of the pool accented by blue throw pillows. On one end of the patio, the bar.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ There’s no ‘better place’ to see April 8 total solar eclipse than in this tiny Texas town.

→ How a six-pack of beer, $100 got rescuers to pull pig out of thorns.

→When do tornadoes occur the most in Dallas-Fort Worth?

The solid stone bar, accentuated by pops of blue and rich natural wood, epitomized serenity, a temptation tough to turn down. One must have a drink, it seems to whisper.

The decor at Whinny’s matched the menu, simple Mediterranean bites with a tang of Tex-Mex thrown in. Bar patrons can pick from Whinny’s exclusive menu, their orders sent downstairs to Bricks and Horses, the hotel’s restaurant.

“Bricks and Horses menus are inspired by the region’s ranching legacy and the Lone Star State’s abundance of produce,” according to the Bowie House website. “Strong partnerships with local ranchers, farmers and artisan cheesemakers ensure the finest ingredients available in dishes epitomizing modern American cuisine.”

The decor at Whinny’s matched the menu, simple Mediterranean bites with a tang of Tex-Mex thrown in. Bar patrons can pick from Whinny’s exclusive menu, their orders sent downstairs to Bricks and Horses, the hotel’s restaurant.

A sampling of Crispy Halloumi, a Greek grilling cheese, topped with pecans and watermelon molasses.

What I ate poolside at Whinny’s inside Fort Worth’s Bowie House

Crispy Halloumi : A Greek grilling cheese fried then topped with pecans, watermelon molasses, and sumac. The halloumi cheese itself is mild, and perfectly gooey when warm. The crispy skin coupled with an oozing center made for a great texture. The watermelon molasses added a sweet kick. Layer in the tang from the sumac, and I couldn’t help but grab three.

Wagyu Beef Kabob Skewers: Served with charred tomato butter and sumac. These beef lollipops were full of rich flavor. The meat was just right, juicy and glazed with the tomato butter. A few of these would be a meal I’d eat over and over.

Black bean and corn falafel bites, like a savory cakepop.

Corn and Black Bean Falafel: Served with chipotle yogurt and cilantro. These had good flavors but needed the yogurt sauce. The falafel itself was dry, but the yogurt helped even out the texture and flavor. Of course, cilantro can brighten up any dish.

Saving the best for last: frozen boozy treats

Social Bird Rose, a french wine that does events local to Dallas. Ships to 48 states or can be bought at select stores in North Texas.

Rosè and the two signature frozen cocktails were served: the Texas Sun and Yellow Rose. I would have ordered the Yellow Rose cocktail, unfortunately the machine was having a tantrum. But the Texas Sun redeemed the young evening.

Social Bird Rosè : a sweeter wine that has fruity notes. Those who prefer dryer wines, this would not be for you. A great selection for beginner vino drinkers.

Yellow Rose: plantation pineapple rum, Velho Barreiro Cachaca, banana greek yogurt, spiced coconut, pineapple, and lime. Sounds incredible. Maybe next time.

Texas Sun frozen cocktails. Granished with dried pineapple. Perfect consistency to sip through a straw.

Texas Sun: Belvedere vodka, strawberry, mango sorbet, tarragon, and pressed ginger. Delicious and not too sweet. The tarragon and ginger cut through the sweetness of the fruit.

Overall, Whinny’s was the perfect place to spend an afternoon. Especially with the summer fast approaching, a staycation at Bowie House would be a great way to enjoy the sun with a drink and a dip.

Bowie House is located on 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd. Open seven days a week for hotel guests, with rooms for approximately $650 a night. Restaurant and bar hours vary depending on breakfast, lunch, and dinner.