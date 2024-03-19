Cop fatally shoots 4-year-old and man holding knife to child’s neck, Illinois cops say

A cop is accused of fatally shooting a 4-year-old and a man holding a knife to the child’s neck, Illinois State Police said.

Macomb police responded to a domestic violence incident March 16 and found a woman with multiple stab wounds, Macomb police said in a news release. Two fatalities were also noted.

The investigation was then turned over to the Illinois State Police, according to the news release.

Body camera footage reviewed by the Illinois State Police showed the suspect ducking out of view and then returning holding the 4-year-old in front of his body, according to a March 18 news release by Illinois State Police. The 57-year-old man also had a knife to the child’s neck, police said.

A Macomb police officer then fired a shot that struck both the man and the child, state police said.

State police said the investigation is ongoing, but all investigative reports will be turned over to the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the news release. Police did not name the officer involved.

Macomb is about a 240-mile drive southwest from Chicago.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Mom didn’t take child to hospital for infection, Nebraska cops say. She’s arrested

Teen unknowingly robs undercover cop, threatens to ‘blow his brains out,’ IL cops say

Ministry leader used Bible to normalize sexual abuse of blind student, lawsuit says