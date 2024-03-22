Controversial Ottawa County aide running for state rep in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Ottawa County's controversial executive administrative aide is setting his sights higher — by filing to run as a state representative in St. Clair County.

Jordan Epperson, 23, has filed to run as a Republican in the state's 64th District, which includes Worth Township in Sanilac County and the city of Port Huron — plus parts of the city of St. Clair, the townships of Burtchville, Clyde, Fort Gratiot, Grant, Kimball, and Marysville, and parts of St. Clair Township.

Epperson first made headlines in Ottawa County when he was hired in August to serve as former Ottawa County administrator John Gibbs' executive aide.

Jordan Epperson, senior executive aide for Administrator John Gibbs, enters the conference room in September 2023.

Epperson did not respond to The Sentinel's request for comment Friday.

After hiring Epperson in August, Gibbs was accused of age discrimination after a more qualified finalist for the position went unselected. That finalist, Ryan Kimball, filed a lawsuit against Gibbs and Ottawa County in October; the case remains ongoing.

Gibbs, hired after the new Ottawa Impact majority assumed control of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in January 2023, was fired last month after his relationship with OI leaders Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhodea soured over months of ongoing controversy, including a year-long lawsuit with the county health officer settled in late February.

One week after placing Gibbs on paid administrative leave, commissioners fired him "for cause" during a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 29. Days earlier, Moss published to his personal social media accounts that Gibbs faced allegations brought forward by Epperson and new Deputy Administrator Ben Wetmore, also a Gibbs hire.

Epperson, a recent graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, started with the county Aug. 21.

Ottawa County administrator John Gibbs was fired by the county board on Feb. 29.

After the hiring was publicized — Gibbs refused to name whom he'd hired to "avoid a public spectacle" — several residents voiced disdain over Epperson's social media history.

Epperson made his Facebook account private and deleted his Twitter account days after his hiring was reported, but not before dozens of screenshots of his previous social media posts had been captured, including several controversial comments about women and immigrants, among other topics.

That Epperson was seeking public office was first revealed in an interview with Gibbs on Friday, March 22, by independent journalist Scott McMahan in the "Bigger Truth" podcast.

LIVE with John Gibbs! Working with Ottawa #GOPDisruptors https://t.co/y2dBXF1NVW — Scott McMahan (@BiggerTruth) March 22, 2024

When McMahan asked why Epperson was hired, Gibbs said he came "highly recommended" by individuals involved in state government.

According to his resume, Epperson worked as a part-time aide for Rep. Matt Maddock, one of several lawmakers active in Michigan's "Grand New Party," a far-right offshoot of the Republican Party. Most recently, Epperson worked as a legislative aide for Northern Michigan State Rep. Neil Friske, also a GNP supporter.

Prior to his time with Maddock and Friske, Epperson worked as a political consultant for Victory Strategies LLC, an organization founded by Wetmore, who most recently worked as a legislative aide to Maddock. He also has ties to several prominent far-right Michigan Republicans, including former MIGOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, one of 16 people charged for allegedly acting as a false elector in the 2020 presidential election.

The 64th District is currently represented by Andrew Beeler, who opted not to run for re-election.

“I don’t think politics is ever meant to be anybody’s career," Beeler said. "That’s certainly what our founders thought, and so I think the same is true for me. I’ve served two terms, and I’m going to let somebody else have a shot at it."

State Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron, speaks on the state House floor. Beeler serves as chair of House Republicans' campaign arm, the House Republican Campaign Committee.

Beeler said he's keeping his options open.

"I don’t think it’s the end of politics for me altogether. Certainly, (I am) open to having the opportunity to serve the community (again)," he said. "Dan Lauwers’ seat will be open in 2026. He’ll be term-limited, and I’d be able to do two full terms in the Senate. That’s certainly an interest to me.”

Beeler said he isn't sure what his next step is, but that it's likely in the private sector.

“I would share it if I knew it. But there’s not some job lined up. There’s no specific plan. I do think that I’ll be in the private sector, and so, that’s an experience that I’ve not yet had. I went from the Navy to grad school to this, so I do think what’s next for me in the private sector.”

