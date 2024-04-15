As construction of the new Target in Doylestown progresses, how close it is to opening?

If you’ve had the chance to drive past the Doylestown Shopping Center lately, it’s clear the new Target is taking shape.

Its exterior already has some hints of the brand’s signature markings — a mix of red, white and wood façade — and a bit of signage has been installed.

Which begs the question: how much longer before it’s ready to open?

Construction is ongoing, as crews continue work on the new Target store, Monday, April 15, 2024, which is anticipated to open in Doylestown Borough later this year.

Although Target has yet to announce an official opening date, it appears to be on track for a summer opening, said Sean Sablosky, CEO and founding partner of Arrow Real Estate Services, which manages the shopping center.

“It should open in July. It’s coming along nicely and looks like a beautiful, modern, new, empty Target,” Sablosky said.

However, he noted variables such as weather, labor and materials could have an impact and said nailing down a date “is more art than science.”

Target is currently under construction in the borough’s retail commercial district, going into spaces formerly occupied by the Mercantile, Essentials Salon & Day Spa, Bon Ton and Michelle’s Hallmark.

A rendering of the new Target store coming to the Doylestown Shopping Center.

The 74,500-square-foot store will join several other retailers at the shopping center, including Acme Market, Staples, and Famous Footwear, as well as restaurants, such as Bacco Italian Bistro, Starbucks, Wendy’s and Turning Point.

“We’re excited to bring an easy, affordable and convenient shopping experience to new guests in Doylestown community with this new Target store,” a Target spokesperson said in a recent email.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”

