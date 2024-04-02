What's happening with the Hart property in Doylestown? Here's what could go in that zone

A sketch plan presentation on tonight’s Doylestown Township supervisors’ meeting agenda for a 24-acre plot near Steeple Chase Drive has already prompted Facebook theories ranging from high density housing to a new trail or park.

The Bucks County Historical Society, which has owned the land known as the Hart Property since at least 2003, is expected to hold a presentation on some kind of development, but that’s about as much detail as the township or the historical society is putting out ahead of the meeting.

Township Manager Stephanie Mason on Monday directed any specific questions about what the planned development could include, to the historical society — which hasn’t responded to a voicemail left yesterday afternoon.

Outline of the Hart property in Doylestown Township, where a sketch plan discussion at tonight's supevisors' meeting has riled some neighbors concerned about housing and commercial development.

While we’ll all have to wait until tonight’s meeting to know what the historical society has planned, these are some important things to consider ahead of the meeting.

The zoning on the Hart property in Doylestown is very limited

All of Hart property at 2250 S. Easton Road is a forested area under the township’s I-2 zoning, or institutional use.

That means the entire property is subject to a very limited list of byright development uses.

A school, library or museum would be allowed under the zoning, as would a municipal building or a community center.

As of now, most of the Hart property abuts the homes on Steeplechase Drive, Birdsong Way and Foxchase Lane.

While there are some commercial uses not far from the Hart property, like the Wawa gas station across from the Route 202 on ramp, most of that is on Main Street in Doylestown Borough.

The zoning district also comes with a few special development stipulations, including one that notes the overall purpose of the district is “preserving historical and cultural landmarks.”

There’s also a rule that “no truck or maintenance vehicle and no materials or goods shall … be seen from a public street or property line.”

The historical society, which also owns and operates the Mercer Museum in Doylestown Borough and Fonthill Castle in the township, received a $200,000 grant last year which included developing a master plan for the full 69-acre castle property.

Kyle McCoy, CEO of the historical society, said in October 2022 that a major part of that plan looked to incorporating the forested area around the castle to possibly one day include a new, permanent educational center to host talks on nature, archaeology, and history, as well as private events.

There’s no way to say what the historical society has planned, but a forest-turned-nature-center would probably be more likely than high density housing given the zoning restrictions.

When will we know more about the Hart property plan?

The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors is meeting for a budget work session at 5 p.m. and then will hold a regular board meeting starting at 7 p.m. in the township building at 425 Wells Road.

The presentation is under the New Business section for the regular board meeting agenda.

The meetings can also be watched live on Comcast channel 22 or Verizon Channel 21.

Meetings are also streamed on the township’s Facebook page and meeting videos are also posted on Doylestown’s YouTube channel.

