It’s a race against the clock for city crews as they work to shore up Mulholland Drive ahead of the latest round of Southern California storms. The soil underneath Mulholland is so severely eroded that the area is no longer structurally sound, officials said. Details: https://ktla.com/weather/construction-crews-shore-up-mulholland-drive-ahead-of-incoming-southern-california-storms/ Rachel Menitoff reports for the KTLA 5 News at 4 on March 29, 2024.

