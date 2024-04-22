Community reels from birthday party tragedy at boat club that left 2 kids dead

A mourner quietly placed a bouquet of cellophane-wrapped flowers on a folding chair Sunday morning outside the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County's Berlin Township, where just the day before police say chaos unfolded when a suspected drunken driver slammed her SUV through a wall.

Inside the building, a young child’s birthday party had been taking place.

In an instant, two children — a brother and sister, ages 5 and 8 — were dead and about a dozen other people, including several other children, were critically injured. Among those hospitalized Sunday were the mother of the two dead children and their older brother.

The 66-year-old woman who was driving the SUV is being held in the Monroe County Jail for suspicion of driving while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony. Police said there could be additional charges as the investigation continues.

Flowers were left at the scene April 21, 2024, where a driver smashed through a wall at the Swan Boat Club during a child’s birthday party in Newport.

"It’s so sad," said Paul Schmidt, 46, who lives next to the club and witnessed the aftermath of the crash. Speaking to a reporter Sunday morning, he noted that the scene was so horrific that even "the cop was throwing up in the yard."

A GoFundMe fundraising account, linked at the club's website, was set up to defray funeral and burial expenses for the children, identified in the account only by their first names as 5-year-old "Zayn" and 8-year-old "Lana" and to help their mother, "Mariah," and older brother, "Jayden," with medical expenses.

Within hours, tens of thousands of dollars had been raised. By late Sunday evening, donations topped $100,000.

The club — at 6332 Brancheau Road, about 30 minutes southwest of Detroit — was closed Sunday, the result, the private club said on Facebook, of the "terrible accident" with many injuries and much damage.

Schmidt — who had recorded on cell phone videos the SUV driving past his home and the 3 p.m. crash ― said some of the footage was too graphic to share with the public. He estimated the driver, who he said lives near the club, appeared be going 40 mph or more.

The more graphic recordings, which he played for the Free Press, showed a room set up for a party, decorated with colorful banners and balloons. Some of the youngsters ― who, Schmidt said ― appeared to have been lining up for cake.

Police and emergency service personnel are on the scene of a fatal car crash to render aid to the injured at the Swan Boat Club on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The crash left a large hole in the wall and the sound of the impact could be heard several houses down the gravel road. It was followed by the screams of children, parents and grandparents. The adults, in a panic, scooped up crying toddlers, trying to scurry to safety.

The two siblings were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other victims were rushed by ambulances and two medical helicopters for treatment at area hospitals.

Arraignment possible Monday

By Sunday, the hole in the wall, where the SUV smashed through, had been boarded up, but the yellow police caution tape, twisted metal siding, debris and discarded medical supplies, like blue latex gloves and bandages, were strewn about in the dirt.

A bounce house, which had been set up for the party, had been deflated.

The name of the SUV driver was not released. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where, authorities said, she is expected to be held until she can be arraigned.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, one of whom was still investigating the scene Sunday, told the Free Press the name of the suspect or more details of the crash, such as her blood alcohol level, would not be released until after an arraignment, which was unlikely until Monday.

At a late Saturday night press conference, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough’s voice quavered as he spoke to reporters, appearing to be fighting back tears as he read a statement. The vehicle, he said, slammed into the north wall, moving fast enough to go about 25 feet inside the building until it stopped.

It was, the sheriff said, as he described the scene that first responders saw, "extremely chaotic and with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident." At least 15 people, including adults, were injured.

The sheriff said that nine people, three of them children, were driven by ambulances and airlifted by two medical helicopters to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Several other less seriously injured people, the sheriff added, were rushed away by nonemergency vehicles.

Multiple agencies from three counties scrambled to reach the scene and try to provide aid.

Neighbors near the boat club said that before slamming into the birthday celebration, it appeared that the SUV also had hit — or backed into — a small pine tree and a Ford F-150 pickup, damaging the front end, and crashing into it with such force it pushed it back at least a dozen feet, causing it to knock over a wooden fence.

Ed Wedderski, 72, said he and his son, who owns the silver pickup, heard the SUV hit the truck — and then crash through the wall.

Wedderski said he knows the suspect, who is a neighbor and has lived in the area for decades. He said he never had problems with her, calling her "the nicest person," who generally drove slowly.

A drink at Verna's Tavern

Before the suspect apparently crashed into the pickup and club, the sheriff had said Saturday, it's believed she had been at a Newport watering hole, Verna’s Tavern, which deputies briefly closed as part of the crash investigation.

"We went in, we shut the business down," Goodnough said Saturday, when pressed whether the tavern would be facing police scrutiny. "We are in the process of executing a search warrant for information as to the business conducted at that day."

Sunday, the tavern had reopened.

When asked by the Free Press what happened, workers at Verna's on Sunday declined to comment.

Angie Huffman — who said in an email to the Free Press that her mother owns the establishment, and Verna was her great-grandma — confirmed the police suspect was at the eatery at 11 a.m., had a class of wine and a bowl of soup, adding that she's confident the investigation will show the restaurant is "not at fault."

"She left before noon and was completely sober," Huffman said of the suspect. "We understand the need for an investigation and we are cooperating with the police. We offered to give them anything they needed. The sheriff wanted a search warrant."

Huffman added: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved. Our town will never be the same."

In a sad twist, the area where the tragedy unfolded has long been a place to enjoy life.

The boat club, which sits in the shadow of the DTE Fermi II nuclear plant was started in the 1940s as a place for boating enthusiasts on Swan Creek to meet to play cards, have a beer and kickback, mostly during the hot summer months, has faced its share good and bad times over the years. It is just off Lake Erie.

The club, in its early years thrived, its website suggested.

The club history boasted of hosting "great regattas," "snow mobile races" and "famous chicken dinners," which it still offers. At one time it’s membership even included Michigan’s governor, the late G. Mennen (Soapy) Williams.

In the '70s, the club website said, its membership dropped to less than 50 members.

But since then, the club — which now also offers dockage for more than 125 member boats up to 40 feet long — said its numbers were rebounding and was "sound and prosperous with a card-carrying membership of over 250."

Neighbors, like Schmidt, said he doesn’t know what will happen to the club now.

A community grieves

Through much of Sunday afternoon, many in the Monroe County communities affected by the tragedy were flyspecking the news for more clues to how the deadly crash happened and grieving the loss of the young children.

At the Burger King in Newport, about a couple of miles from the tavern where the suspect may have been, employees shared details with each other about what they knew about the incident — and traded other stories about terrible wrecks.

Alana Laughery, 31, said she was shocked.

"It’s absolutely tragic," she said of the crash, adding that she has a 5-year-old son. "As the day goes on you hear more and more and it just gets worse and worse as more people are affected by this. Even the kids who weren’t physically injured will have to live with these memories of this traumatic event."

She said that she just couldn’t comprehend how the kids and parents must feel.

"I can’t imagine this happening," she said. "I can’t imagine going out for a day to celebrate and something out of your control happens. You think you are in a safe place, surrounded by walls — and the next thing you know, you’re underneath a vehicle."

She said that she could not imagine the horror that families had to go through.

"Did she sit there?" Laughery asked herself, trying to picture the driver after she went through the wall. "Did she move the car? Did anyone attempt to move the car? How did the victims get out? How long were they there? How horrific!"

And, Laughery also asked: "How can we keep this from happening again?"

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

