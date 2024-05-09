Commerce HS names its valedictorian, salutatorian at 'Top 5% Tigers'

May 8—On Monday, Commerce High School announced its top two graduating seniors for the Class of 2024 — valedictorian Raley Draughn and salutatorian Oliver Roberts.

Draughn will begin attending Baylor University this fall where she plans to study nursing with the intention of becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist. During her high school career, in addition to academics, she stayed busy playing volleyball and golf, competing in track and participating in cheer, National Honor Society and student government.

As for Roberts, he will soon be heading off to Texas Christian University where he plans to major in either history or political science. In high school, he was active in cross country, track, band, theatre, academic UIL, student government and National Honor Society.

In addition to recognizing its valedictorian and salutatorian, Commerce High School also recently revealed its "Top 5% Tigers" in each of its classes.

Seniors were — in addition to Draughn and Roberts — Zachary Pittman, McClaine Clark and Sally Walker.

Juniors were Diego Balderrama, Elizabeth Mojica, Greenlee Turner, Emily Garcia and Taylor Fouse.

Sophomores were Victor Velez, Edmund Baker, Cash Jenkins, Avery Haddock, Dixie Jones, Madeline Kilgore and Brandon Nelle.

Freshmen were Olivia Daily, Alexia Chastain, Daytona Wright, Kamdyn Mills, James Brockway and Jensen Barker.