Colorado's released wolves kill a calf for the second time in five days

After going more than 100 days without killing livestock, Colorado's released wolves have killed a calf for a second time in five days.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced April 8 a field investigation of injuries to a calf in Jackson County reported April 7 were consistent with a wolf depredation. The news release said partial wolf tracks and a partially consumed hindquarter were also discovered.

The agency said in the release it is aware of four wolves in the area where the latest depredation occurred. Those included wolves released in December 2023 and a wolf or wolves with known territory in North Park and which belong to the North Park pack.

A released wolf or wolves were confirmed to have killed a calf April 2 in Grand County. That kill was near Kremmling, according to area ranchers. The area is not far from where some of the 10 wolves captured in Oregon were released.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in the release it will not provide any further specific location or specific animal information related to this incident, which it said is protected information.

Jackson County abuts Grand County to the north.

Ranchers in those counties recently started their calving season, which makes their herds more vulnerable to predation.

Ranchers were angered when it was discovered half of the 10 wolves Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured in Oregon and released in late December came from packs that had confirmed livestock depredations since July, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wolf depredation reports.

Many biologists believe that once wolves depredate on livestock it is a learned behavior passed from parents to pups.Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Agriculture have been working through a memorandum of understanding to help livestock producers prepare for predator livestock attacks and are working towards deploying range riders in coming weeks and other tools to help ranchers with non-lethal deterrence.

Because it was a confirmed wolf depredation, the livestock producer will be compensated fair market value if a claim is submitted.

Monday's depredation is the 22nd by wolves in Colorado since late December of 2021, when the North Park pack, which consisted of a male and female that naturally migrated into Colorado from Wyoming and their six pups, killed a cow. Members of that pack have had 20 confirmed kills of livestock before Monday's incident.

The only two remaining known North Park pack wolves are the breeding male, 2101, and his male offspring, 2301, which have been seen recently in southern Jackson County, according to area ranchers.

No. 2101 has a history of wolf depredations in Jackson County being involved in nearly all of the 20 in the county, including the latest on Dec. 13, 2023.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has paid out around $40,000 for those depredations.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's released wolves make second calf kill in five days