'Like sleeping on a cloud': Save up to $700 off Tuft & Needle's bestselling mattresses for Memorial Day

With these prices, you can get high-quality mattresses for every room of your house. (Tuft & Needle)

We all know how important it is to get a good night's sleep — waking up rejuvenated and free of aches and pains makes the day a lot easier to handle. But if your mattress is worn out, you’re not getting the restorative rest you need, no matter how many hours you clock. Well, lucky for you, the super-affordable mattresses from Tuft & Needle are now even more affordable during their Memorial Day sale. Right now at the popular mail-order company, mattresses are up to $700 off and the rest of the brand's bedtime essentials (think sheets, pillows, toppers and quilts) are 20% off. Sounds like a dream, but we promise it's real!

You can choose from three great models: Original, Mint and Hybrid. All of Tuft & Needle's mattresses come with the brand's own cooling and contouring Adaptive foam that maximizes breathability and pressure relief. Plus, it's free from the harmful chemicals found in other brands. Yet another way T&N provides you with a great night's sleep.

If you're not satisfied with your Tuft & Needle mattress within the first 100 nights — for any reason —you can return it for a full refund. They'll even pick up the tab to pick it up! But odds are you'll be enjoying your mattress for years to come, like over 95% of Tuft & Needle customers.

Don't snooze on these deals. Scroll down to take a closer look at the best picks you can score right now at Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale.

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, Queen $716 $895 Save $179 If you want a foam option that's firm and supportive, and that 25,000+ shoppers swear by, you should check out the brand's Original Mattress. Tuft & Needle says they designed the mattress' surface to make you feel like you're “floating." And its Adaptive foam conforms to curves while still feeling supportive. This style is for you if you're a back or stomach sleeper. "I was waking up with back pain for weeks. Then, I slept on a friend's Tuft & Needle for four days while visiting and the back pain went away," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I just ordered the magical bed [for my home]. I love this mattress!" Another swooned, "Worth every penny. Like sleeping on a cloud." $716 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, Queen $1,196 $1,495 Save $299 The Mint offers a greater cooling effect than the Original, as it's made with two additional inches of Mint layer Adaptive foam that also relieves pressure while you sleep. It comes with a lightweight knit cover that's easily removable to clean and is best for back and side sleepers. You'll currently save a mint on it, too— the queen is discounted by $300. Over 10,000 cool customers have given this mattress a five-star rating. Said one, "What a great product. Don't want to get out of bed in the morning. No more pressure points that cause my arms and legs to fall asleep." This reviewer agreed: "It was love at first sleep! We enjoyed the full size for a few years and now are the very happy owners of a queen-size T&N. Couldn't be happier." $1,196 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen $1,456 $1,995 Save $539 After perfecting two all-foam mattresses, Tuft & Needle unveiled its Hybrid model, designed to be pressure-relieving, supportive and super cool. Shoppers report that the Hybrid is great for those who share a bed — thanks to individually pocketed springs to provide their best motion control — and combination sleepers who don't stick to one sleeping position. The queen size is discounted by more than $500, while the king is $700 off. "It's very supportive in all areas of my body," reported this fan. "It usually takes me a couple of nights of no sleep to adjust when I'm in a new bed (like when traveling), but I adjusted right away with this mattress! Also, it's so much cooler. I am no longer waking up in a sweat." $1,456 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow $80 $100 Save $20 Tuft & Needle's signature pillow is made with the same breathable foam as their mattresses and also comes with their 100-night sleep guarantee. It's designed for all kinds of sleepers and conforms while also staying supportive — just what you need in a pillow! And its moisture-wicking abilities mean you'll always be on the cool side. "As an unexpected amazing bonus, my husband's snoring has almost completely disappeared," gushed this sound sleeper. "I have fibromyalgia and I used to have a whole set of pillows I would fuss with endlessly trying to get that arm comfortable. No more. I would buy these again." $80 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper, Queen $200 $250 Save $50 For those who need a little more comfort and support, Tuft & Needle offers its Adaptive foam mattress topper, designed specifically to relieve pain in the hips and shoulders. Its design adds softness without making you feel like you're sinking. It's compatible with most mattresses, so you can add that T&N feel to every bedroom in your home. Nearly 1,500 users give this a firm five-star review. "Just what we were looking for. We have an existing foam mattress that is on the firmer side and this added the perfect amount of sink without sacrificing any support," said one restful sleeper. $200 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mattress Protector, Queen $72 $90 Save $18 Protect your investment with this waterproof cover that keeps your mattress free from spills and accidents. The extra layer also gives it a soft feel just like Tuft & Needle mattresses. And you don't need a T&N mattress for this cover, as it fits all types up to 14 inches deep. "I almost passed up the mattress protector but changed my mind. Boy, I’m glad I did," said a convert. "An incident happened during the first two weeks and my mattress wasn’t harmed at all. The protector is everything that was promised. It cleaned up beautifully and is ready to do its job again if there is a next time." $72 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Percale Sheet Set, Queen $144 $180 Save $36 Not only does this percale sheet set look good on your bed, but it also wicks away moisture for a cooler night's sleep. The queen-sized collection is currently available in the neutral white shade — you'll get 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet and 2 pillowcases. Shopping for a twin- or full-sized bed? There are more colors available. T&N shoppers can't stop raving about them. "The sheets feel like luxury hotel bedding," wrote a customer. Said another: "Traded my Brooklinen in for these. Just do it! They are soft, high quality and keep you cool. ... I'd buy these again and again." $144 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Quilt $176 $220 Save $44 This breathable quilt is cozy no matter the season — whether it's chilly outside or you're pumping the air conditioning inside. Choose from neutral colors like Charcoal and Chai or a brighter shade, like Cayenne (pictured), to serve as an accent in your bedroom. "Great lightweight quilt for spring and summer," said a fan "Very soft and easy to clean." This Southwesterner agreed: "Perfect for the cooler Arizona months. ... It's exactly the high-quality quilt I was hoping for — lightweight and breathable." $176 at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel Pillow $76 $95 Save $19 Just because you're not sleeping at home doesn't mean you have to sacrifice comfort. This travel pillow offers the brand's same cushy foam so you can rest easy no matter where you are — a plane, train, hotel or camping ground. It includes a machine-washable cover and bag for storage. "Fantastic pillow. I use it for back support or as a sleeping pillow when flying," said a happy traveler. "Easy to wash, easy to carry and super comfortable." $76 at Tuft & Needle

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.