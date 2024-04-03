Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms wolf depredation in Grand County after calf's death

For the first time in months, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed a wolf depredation.

The state wildlife agency responded to a Tuesday morning report of a dead calf in Grand County, according to a news release. Colorado's reintroduced wolves were released in Grand and Summit counties.

Responding officers conducted a field investigation and confirmed the kill to be a wolf-livestock depredation.

The calf had "wounds consistent with wolf depredation," Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said in the news release, including "multiple tooth rake marks on the calf's hindquarters and neck, and hemorrhaging under the hide." There were also wolf tracks in the area.

The news release did not state whether Colorado's reintroduced wolves or the state's remaining members of the North Park pack are responsible for the kill. Though reintroduced wolves were released in Grand and Summit counties, several Jackson County ranchers have said the two known remaining wolves from the North Park pack have been wandering among their cattle in recent weeks. The southern end of Jackson County abuts Grand County.

Additionally, some of the wolves have moved into Moffat County, about 70 miles from the release site. Wildlife officials said previously that some wolves were in the general area of the original release sites as of mid-March.

Until this week's depredation, there had not been a confirmed wolf depredation of livestock since Dec. 13, 2023, when Jackson County rancher Don Gittleson had a heifer injured. That animal survived.

The landowner impacted by this week's depredation can file a claim to be compensated for the fair market value of the calf, per state statute. Colorado Parks and Wildlife did not release the name of the landowner, citing state statute, and noted that the landowner asked to not be contacted.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms wolf depredation in Grand County