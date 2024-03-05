Colorado primary 2024: Live updates from Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is here, and we've got you covered as you look for Colorado results and live coverage.

We'll share updates and context on the presidential primary election in Colorado below, including results. Later tonight, USA TODAY will feature a livestream as Super Tuesday results start coming in across the country. Be sure to bookmark this story so you can easily come back to it.

Here are our updates for Tuesday, March 5. We'll post the most recent updates at the top of the below section.

Colorado voters: Your guide to the 2024 elections

Here's how many ballots have been returned for Colorado presidential primary

The Colorado Secretary of State's office said 959,315 ballots had been returned in Colorado through Sunday.

Of those, at least 491,781 were for the Republican presidential primary and at least 347,122 were for the Democratic presidential primary. There were 120,412 ballots still in process, according to data provided with the Monday update.

In Colorado, unaffiliated voters can vote in presidential primary elections, but they have to choose which party they cast a ballot for.

Of the 356,940 unaffiliated voters included in data provided by the Secretary of State on Monday, 75,349 chose to vote in the Democratic presidential primary and 161,274 voted in the Republican primary. There were 120,317 unaffiliated ballots still in process.

There are nearly 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado, according to the Secretary of State's office. Of those, more than 1 million are registered Democrats, more than 900,000 are registered as Republicans and more than 1.8 million are unaffiliated.

— Sarah Kyle

Haven't voted on Super Tuesday in Colorado yet?

If you're reading this before 7 p.m. Tuesday, it's not too late to return your ballot.

On Super Tuesday, polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and ballot drop boxes will remain open until 7 p.m. March 5.

To return your ballot in person, drop it off at a ballot collection box. You can find locations at www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/VIP.html.

More: Need to drop off your Super Tuesday ballot or pick one up? Where to go in Larimer County

— Natasha Lovato

Wondering what other state primaries could mean for the Colorado presidential primary?

To win the Republican nomination for president, a candidate needs 1,215 delegates. To win the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs 1,968.

Pledged delegates are selected to represent the interests of each state’s voters at the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention this summer. Delegates are pledged to candidates based on the results of the state’s caucus or primary.

See the results: USA TODAY Presidential Primary Delegate Tracker

At stake in Colorado are 37 Republican delegates and 87 Democratic delegates.

Learn more in our story that looked at the primaries and caucuses that had happened by Friday, March 1.

— Natasha Lovato

Will primary votes for former President Donald Trump count?

Yes. The Supreme Court on Monday said Colorado can’t use an anti-insurrectionist provision of the Constitution to kick Donald Trump off the ballot, leaving it up to voters to decide whether the former president should be returned to the White House after trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a unanimous decision, the court reversed the Colorado Supreme Court’s December decision that Trump is disqualified from running for president by a Constitutional amendment enacted after the Civil War to keep insurrectionists from holding office. But the three liberal justices criticized the conservative majority's opinion.

More: Supreme Court rules Donald Trump can stay on Colorado ballot ahead of Super Tuesday

— Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado primary 2024: Live updates from Super Tuesday