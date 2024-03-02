What happened in other state primaries, caucuses before Colorado’s Super Tuesday election?

Soon, Colorado voters will join in on Super Tuesday to support their choice for Republican and Democratic presidential candidates.

But before Super Tuesday, multiple states held their presidential primaries. Here's what those results might mean for Colorado:

What are the results for other states so far?

As of Friday, five states — Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina had held their 2024 Republican presidential preferences primaries or caucuses — and all of those states but Iowa held their Democratic primaries.

According to the USA TODAY Presidential Primary Delegate Tracker, former President Donald Trump got the overwhelming majority of votes for the Republican nomination. In the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, 54.3% of Republican voters selected Trump while 43.2% of voters selected Nikki Haley. This allotted nine delegates for Haley and 13 for Trump at the Republican National Convention. Haley also received enough votes in Iowa, Michigan and South Carolina to obtain delegates.

Still, Trump had won 110 delegates to Haley's 20 as of Friday.

For the Democratic party, incumbent President Biden has received 206 delegates so far and the "uncommitted candidate" option has two delegates. Michigan is among the states with an election law that automatically requires placing that option on the ballot. When voters cast an "uncommitted" vote, their votes are tallied and reported out just like election results for candidates, according to reporting by the Detroit Free Press.

So, what could that mean for Colorado?

To win the Republican nomination for president, a candidate needs 1,215 delegates. To win the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs 1,968.

Pledged delegates are selected to represent the interests of each state’s voters at the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention this summer. Delegates are pledged to candidates based on the results of the state’s caucus or primary.

At stake in Colorado are 37 Republican delegates and 87 Democratic delegates.

Should Colorado follow the trends seen before Super Tuesday, Colorado voters will likely see a majority of votes for Biden and Trump. However, if Republican Coloradans vote similarly to New Hampshire voters, Colorado could potentially see enough votes to give Haley delegates.

The Colorado Democratic Party submitted a request for a "noncommitted delegate" to appear on the 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot under the provisions of a statute.

The statute allows for political parties to allot a space to vote for a noncommitted delegate that provides "a place on the primary ballot for electors who have no presidential candidate preference to register a vote to send a noncommitted delegate to the political party’s national convention."

What is a noncommitted delegate?

When is Super Tuesday 2024?

On Super Tuesday, polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and ballot drop boxes will remain open until 7 p.m. on March 5.

To return your ballot in person, drop it off at a ballot collection box. You can find locations at www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/VIP.html.

Why is it called Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday earned its nickname because it’s the date 15 states and one U.S. territory will hold presidential primaries.

