Need to drop off your Super Tuesday ballot or pick one up? Where to go in Larimer County

Super Tuesday is only days away, and it's too late to mail your ballot to have your vote counted in either the Republican or Democratic primary for president of the United States.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

In Larimer County, here's what to know to get your ballot counted:

24-hour ballot drop-off locations

You can drop off your ballot anytime between now and 7 p.m. Tuesday at these locations:

Fort Collins

Colorado State University-Lory Student Center (walk-up) , 1101 Center Avenue Mall

Elks Lodge (walk-up/drive-thru) , 1424 E. Mulberry St.

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore (walk-up/drive-thru) , 4001 S. Taft Hill Road

Fort Collins Police Services (walk-up/drive-thru) , 2221 S. Timberline Road

Fort Collins Senior Center (walk-up/drive-thru) , 1200 Raintree Drive

Fort Collins Traffic Operations (walk-up/drive-thru) , 626 Linden St.

Harmony Library (walk-up) , 4616 S. Shields St.

Larimer County Administrative Services (walk-up) , 200 W. Oak St., outside the southwest entrance

Larimer County Human Services (walk-up) , 1501 Blue Spruce Drive

Northside Aztlan Community Center (walk-up/drive-thru) , 112 E. Willow St.

South Transit Center (walk-up), 4915 Fossil Blvd.

Loveland

Loveland Habitat for Humanity ReStore (walk-up/drive-thru) , 5250 N. Garfield Ave.

Loveland Police & Courts (drive-thru) , 810 E. 10th St.

Loveland Public Library (drive-thru) , 300 N. Adams Ave.

Loveland Vehicle Licensing Office (drive-thru), 200 Peridot Ave.

Estes Park

Estes Park Municipal Building (walk-up/drive-thru) , 170 MacGregor Ave.

Estes Park Vehicle Licensing Office (walk-up/drive-thru), 1601 Brodie Ave.

Bellvue

Ted's Place (walk-up/drive-thru), 92 Poudre Canyon Road (Colorado Highway 14 and U.S. Highway 287)

Berthoud

Berthoud Community Library (walk-up/drive-thru), 236 Welch Ave.

Laporte

Overland Foods (walk-up), 3333 County Road 54G

Red Feather Lakes

Red Feather Lakes Community Library (walk-up/drive-thru), 71 Fire House Lane

Timnath

Timnath Public Works Building (walk-up/drive-thru), 4800 Goodman St.

Wellington

Wellington Public Library (walk-up/drive-thru), 3800 Wilson Ave.

Where can I get help in person?

During their operating hours, you can go to any of these locations to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, vote in person, change your address or drop off your filled-out ballot.

Hours are:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Locations are:

Larimer County Administrative Services: 200 W. Oak St. (first floor), Fort Collins

Loveland Police & Courts , 810 E. 10th St, Loveland

Colorado State University's Lory Student Center , 1101 Center Avenue Mall, Fort Collins

Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive, Estes Park

The following locations are open only 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Drake Centre , 802 W. Drake Ave., Fort Collins

Front Range Community College's Longs Peak Student Center: 4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins

Can I still register to vote on Super Tuesday? Yes.

In Colorado, you can register to vote any time, including on the day of any election.

How do I register to vote?

First, while you can register to vote at age 16 in Colorado, you can't vote until you are 18. Also, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Colorado resident for at least 22 days before the election.

Not be serving a sentence of confinement or detention for a felony conviction. (Those on probation or parole are eligible to vote.)

To register online, go to govotecolorado.gov and click on "Yes, register online" under the Register to Vote header.

If you registered within 8 days of the election, you'll have to go to a voter service and polling center to pick up your ballot.

How to see if you're already registered to vote

Go to govotecolorado.gov and click on Find My Registration. Fill out the information. If you are registered, it'll tell you things like your party affiliation, the districts you vote in, where you can vote in person, and what's on the ballot, if ballots have been created already.

After I've voted, how can I know my ballot was received?

Go to ballottrax.coloradosos.gov/voter/ and sign up to get notifications.

In a primary, do I have to vote with the party I'm registered with?

Republicans will receive the Republican primary ballot, and Democrats will receive the Democrats' ballot. But unaffiliated voters receive both ballots and can vote in either primary.

However, unaffiliated voters can vote in only one party's primary, so they should return only one ballot. If they return both, neither ballot will be counted.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County ballot drop-off sites, plus where to register to vote