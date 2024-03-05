Super Tuesday 2024: Your last-minute guide to voting in the Colorado presidential primary

Super Tuesday is here, and Colorado voters have the chance to kick off the 2024 election with the presidential primary.

Here are some last-minute reminders if you haven't cast your ballot yet:

Colorado voter's guide: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

When is Super Tuesday 2024? What about other Colorado elections this year?

Tuesday, March 5 (Super Tuesday): Presidential preference primary.

Tuesday, June 25 : Statewide primary election to decide political parties' nominees for statewide and local offices.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Election Day.

Can I still register to vote in Colorado?

You can register to vote the same day as the election at any of the in-person locations in Colorado. Visit govotecolorado.gov to learn more.

You can also register online, but you won't receive a mail-in ballot for Super Tuesday. To register online, go to govotecolorado.gov and click on "Yes, register online" under the Register to Vote header. On the same website, you can download a form to fill out to send to your county clerk's office (again, it's too late to do this for Super Tuesday). Colorado residents are also able to register to vote anytime of the year when you obtain your Colorado driver's license at a DMV.

What do I need to take to the polls?

If you vote in person, you can either bring the ballot that was mailed to you or fill out a ballot at your in-person location. Anyone who votes in person has to provide identification, such as your Colorado driver's license or ID.

Where do I turn in my ballot in Colorado?

If you received a ballot by mail, you can return your completed ballot in person or at a ballot collection box.

Find locations at www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/VIP.html.

Can unaffiliated voters cast ballots on Super Tuesday in Colorado?

Unaffiliated voters receive both Republican and Democratic party ballots for primary elections in Colorado. However, you can only fill out one of those ballots in order for your vote to count.

How do I know my vote is counted in Colorado?

You can sign up for BallotTrax, a free service through the state that will update you on the status of your ballot. Visit BallotTrax.coloradosos.gov to sign up.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold wants voters to be assured that voting is taken seriously in Colorado.

"We were the first state in the country to have a law on insider threats, we included more security at the polls, cameras at every ballot box, more access, and more ballot tracking statewide so Coloradoans can see with their own eyes that their ballot was received, verified and counted," Griswold told the Coloradoan previously.

"So, those transparency tools help Coloradoans stray from any misinformation."

Who are the presidential primary candidates on the Colorado ballot?

Several candidates have publicly suspended their campaigns since the ballot was certified on Jan. 5. However, at the time of the ballot publication, the Secretary of State's Office stated that no candidates filed paperwork to formally withdraw their names from the ballot.

Votes for those candidates will be counted unless withdrawal paperwork is filed with the Colorado Department of State.

Democratic candidates on Colorado's ballot:

Jason Michael Palmer

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Dean Philips

Stephen P. Lyons

Marianne Williamson

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

Noncommitted delegate

Republican candidates on Colorado's ballot:

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchinson

Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis

Chris Christie

Ryan L. Binkley

Donald J. Trump

What is a noncommitted delegate?

The Colorado Democratic Party submitted a request for a "noncommitted delegate" to appear on the 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot under the provisions of a statute.

The statute allows for political parties to allot a space to vote for a noncommitted delegate that provides "a place on the primary ballot for electors who have no presidential candidate preference to register a vote to send a noncommitted delegate to the political party’s national convention."

Will primary votes for former President Donald Trump count?

On March 4, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that Colorado can’t use the anti-insurrectionist provision of the Constitution to kick Donald Trump off the ballot, just in time for Super Tuesday.

Now the choice is up to voters to decide whether the former president should return to the White House.

How can I see Colorado presidential primary results on Super Tuesday 2024?

Check out our Super Tuesday live blog at coloradoan.com, where we'll share updates and context on the presidential primary election in Colorado. We'll also share results in Thursday's Coloradoan.

