City of Elmira pulls first “Fight on Blight” list due to wrong data

WETM, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has pulled the first “Fight on Blight” list two days after its release because some properties without open violations were included by mistake, 18 News confirmed.

In a press release on May 22nd, the city announced it had “discovered erroneous data in the reports as published and is working to address the issue before the June report.” The list was first released on May 20th.

In a phone call with 18 News, Fourth District Councilmember Gary Brinn said “The information pulled from the database included properties not covered under the resolution. They were not rental properties with open violations.”

When asked how many properties were included by mistake, Mr. Brinn said he could not provide an exact number as the list is still being revised.

The city’s “Fight on Blight” resolution list passed with bipartisan support on Monday, April 22nd. The resolution was co-sponsored by democrat Councilmember Brinn and republican Mayor Dan Mandell. Councilmembers Jackie Wilson, Nanette Moss and Joe Duffy joined Mayor Mandell and Councilmember Brinn in voting in favor. First District councilmember Nick Grasso voted against it. Second District councilmember Corey Cooke was absent.

Agenda item 2024-145 reads: Act on resolution posting a publication on the City website, City social media channels, City email newsletter and issues as a press release of Rental Properties that are not properly registered and inspected, have outstanding municipal code violations or have failed to address said Code Violations resulting in loss of tenancy by residents; said publication may include identifying property owners, property managers and limited-liability companies with uncorrected violations and caused loss of tenancy, will remain on the published list for one year after the last violations.

The city says a 2023 Chemung County Housing Market Study found 44.85% of the more than 10,000 homes in Elmira are occupied by renters. The study says Elmira has more than 3,000 low-income households. 1,490 households spend more than half of their income on rent. The city says renters often complain about poor and sometimes unsafe conditions. The city says landlords can currently be fined up to $250 for each code violation.

The city says 14,72% of homes in Elmira are vacant. The city says the “worst landlord list” is part of a three-part effort in Elmira’s “Fight on Blight.” In a press conference on April 22nd, Mayor Mandell said another part of the plan is putting so-called “zombie homes” back on the market.

“Elmira has some very nice homes and some very nice neighborhoods. But we also have hundreds of vacant properties. Some qualify as zombie properties under New York State statute. We have many properties that are burned out and boarded up, and empty lots in residential neighborhoods where homes once stood,” Mayor Mandell said.

New York State says “Zombie properties are homes that the homeowner has abandoned, typically in the face of a foreclosure action. With no occupant to perform basic maintenance, these homes can fall into a state of serious disrepair.”

Mayor Mandell says the overwhelming majority of zombie properties in Elmira are in the hands of banks, holding companies and “long-distance speculators.”

“We have already met with representatives from the City of Albany, a city that has been successful in this area,” said Mayor Mandell. “Dramatic increases in enforcement and penalties for neglected zombie homes, have led to significant financial settlements.”

The third part of the plan calls for building new homes at the site of empty lots or unused land, known as “infill housing.”

“Our final focus area may be the most challenging,” said councilmember Brinn. “While we cannot reduce the material cost of construction, we can reduce expenses related to the approval process. We will pursue a series of approximately 6 different pre-approved designs that will fit the character of most Elmira neighborhoods. We will prioritize what is known as the missing middle: 2-to-6-unit properties with some units specifically designed for our aging population.”

You can read the full resolution on the City of Elmira website.

The link to the list is currently unavailable. A new list will be released in June.

