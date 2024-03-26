City of Boston to pay nearly $5M in wrongful death lawsuit to young Black man shot, killed by police

The City of Boston will pay a $4.7 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of Terrance Coleman who was shot and killed by Boston Police in 2016.

Terrance, a young Black man living with a mental health condition, was killed by police outside his South End home on October 30, 2016, after his mother called for an ambulance to transport him to the hospital for medical attention.

For nearly eight years, Terrence’s mother, Hope Coleman, fought for justice for her son.

“No mother should have to witness her child killed at the hands of police and fight, the way that I have had to fight now for so many years, to gain accountability,” said Hope Coleman. “Nothing can bring Terrence back, but today at least some measure of justice has been done.”

Terrence’s death has spurred some long-needed efforts to reform the City’s way of handling emergency calls, according to Sophia Hall, Deputy Litigation Director at Lawyers for Civil Rights.

In 2020, several Boston City councilors, including then-City Councilor Michelle Wu, filed an ordinance to develop a crisis response system that would divert nonviolent 911 calls away from police. No city resource exists as of today.

Terrence’s case also shined a light on the police violence against Black residents in Boston, and the deep need for more training and policies to ensure better treatment of those living with mental health conditions.

Massachusetts’s rate of fatal police encounters involving people living with mental health conditions has only risen since Terrence’s death, including the January 2023 fatal officer-involved shooting of Sayed Faisal, a 20-year-old who was experiencing an apparent mental health crisis.

“Police departments throughout the country must reform the way they handle 911 calls and divert medical calls away from police. Otherwise, we will continue to see more tragedies like the death of Terrence Coleman. Hopefully, today’s settlement will lead to more much-needed reforms, in Boston and beyond,” said Attorney Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

