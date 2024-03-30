Circuit Judge Tim McCourt will return to Marion County, taking over Anthony Tatti's docket

Circuit Judge Tim McCourt will be replacing retired Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

McCourt, a former prosecutor from the 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and general counsel for the Marion County Sheriff's Office, is presently serving in Lake County. Before McCourt comes to Marion, the governor must appoint his replacement for Lake County.

Until then, McCourt will continue handling his docket, consisting of guardianship, all injunctions, mental health and domestic relations.

Circuit Judge Timothy McCourt

"I'm looking forward to it (returning to Marion County). I'll miss my Lake County assignments," the judge said.

Musical chairs

Retired Circuit Court Judge Willard Pope is expected to assume some of Tatti's duties on April 1. Other judges are slated to pitch in with overseeing some of the former judge's caseload.

Once McCourt arrives in Marion, he'll be in charge of Tatti's felony docket.

Retired Circuit Judge Willard Pope

Tatti, who will remain in the area, will be a defense attorney, working alongside his mentor Bill DeCarlis.

McCourt is no stranger to Lake County. From 2011 to 2013, the judge said, he worked in Lake County in private practice handling civil, criminal defense and family law. McCourt said he's familiar with most of the attorneys there from his time working as a private lawyer.

In December, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed McCourt to fill the vacancy left by Circuit Judge Larry Metz. Circuit judges can serve anywhere in the 5th Judicial Circuit, whose member counties are Marion, Lake, Sumter, Citrus and Hernando.

Marissa Duquette, general counsel for the Marion County Sheriff's Office

McCourt graduated from Florida State and then the University of Florida law school. He began his new job as a judge in Lake County in early January.

Sheriff's officials said Marissa Duquette is general counsel for the agency. Presently, they're looking for Duquette's assistant.

Appointment: Marion sheriff's office general counsel Tim McCourt appointed to the bench in Lake County

Duquette is a former assistant state attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit. She graduated with honors from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Board College of Law.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Retired Judge Tatti's spot filled by Circuit Judge Tim McCourt