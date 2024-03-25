Gathering to say goodbye as Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti prepares to retire

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti's retirement sendoff was held Friday in the Jury Assembly Room at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Judges, lawyers, law enforcement officials and other well-wishers gathered to pay their respects to Tatti, who is retiring after more than a decade on the bench.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham speaks at Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti's retirement sendoff on Friday.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham told the gathering he first met Tatti at the University of Florida and viewed him as an intelligent, focused, goal-orientated individual.

Years later, their paths would cross again when Brigham went to work at the State Attorney's Office, where Tatti already was a prosecutor. The judge said Tatti saved his career. A defense lawyer called Brigham a baby killer, since Brigham served in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Brigham said he was going to fight the lawyer, but Tatti held him back.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti speaks at his retirement ceremony held Friday, March 22 in the Jury Assembly Room.

Tatti said he was overwhelmed and thanked everyone for showing up. He said he enjoyed his time as a judge as it allowed him to exercise his brain, use judgment and help people along the way.

He especially thanked former State Attorney Brad King, attorney Bill DeCarlis and former Judge Ray McNeal, for instilling the characteristics that helped guide throughout his career.

Retirement: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti is retiring from the bench, but not the law. Here's his next step.

Next month, Tatti starts his new career as a defense lawyer in private practice. "I'm going to do the best I can," he said.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: From the bench to private practice: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti