Cincinnati weather: Storms with hail and tornado potential possible Thursday

After a few warm and sunny days, unstable weather is expected to return to the Greater Cincinnati region.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday, with the most activity expected in the evening into the overnight hours.

A few thunderstorms may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The greatest potential for severe storms is slated to occur between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Above-normal temperatures are expected again on Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 60s northwest to the lower to mid-70s elsewhere.

Some showers and a few embedded thunderstorms may occur on Friday. However, precipitation will exit the area late in the day. It will be cooler, with highs ranging from the lower 50s northwest to the mid to upper 60s southeast.

High pressure will briefly move into the region on Saturday as temperatures begin to cool down. By afternoon, temperatures will rise to the mid-50s to around 60.

Additional cold fronts will move through the area over the weekend into early next week, resulting in below-normal temperatures.

Severe storms are possible today, with the greatest threat from 5pm until midnight from east-central Indiana into parts of central Ohio. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/3ocJygy1Iq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 14, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Thursday: There is a slight chance of showers, followed by showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 75. The southwest wind is 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. The low will be around 57. The southwest wind will be 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 39. The north wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

