Cincinnati weather: What's in the forecast for St. Patrick's Day weekend? 🍀

After severe thunderstorms Thursday night, expect a relatively cool and dry St. Patrick's Day weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a reduced threat for showers and isolated thunderstorms is forecast for Friday as a cold front settles into the area south of the Ohio River. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected as well. Much cooler temperatures are forecast, with highs ranging from the low 50s north to the low 60s south.

Dry weather will likely return Friday night into Saturday. Sky cover will decrease as dry air moves into the region. Temperatures will drop into the 30s on Friday night and rebound to around 60 on Saturday.

Drier and cooler weather will persist on Sunday, St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be around 50.

Another round of unsettled weather conditions will occur on Monday. The forecast calls for scattered snow showers, resulting in light accumulations on grassy surfaces. High pressure and dry weather reappear on Wednesday before slight shower chances return on Thursday.

As astronomical spring begins, temperatures will fluctuate. Temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s Monday. A slight rebound to the 40s and 50s can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday before readings reach the low 50s to low 60s on Thursday.

After a warm and stormy Thursday, expect cloudy and cooler weather today. pic.twitter.com/oTcZfCJfnk — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 15, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 51 by 2 p.m. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

It will be mostly cloudy at night, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. The north wind will be 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Light west wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 30.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: What's the forecast for St. Patrick's Day weekend?