What is a tornado warning? Severe weather terms to know
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, has issued a severe thunderstorm watch over the region until 4 p.m. Thursday.
A tornado warning implemented in Williamstown, Crittenden and Dry Ridge, Kentucky, has expired.
Tornado Warning including Williamstown KY, Crittenden KY and Dry Ridge KY until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Do6FtaUvpT
— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 14, 2024
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible, as well as isolated tornados, damaging wind gusts and "golf ball-sized hail," according to the service.
Wondering what these terms mean and when to take cover? Here's what to know.
What does a tornado watch mean?
A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. This doesn't mean they will occur.
What is a tornado warning?
The Weather Service issues tornado warnings when a tornado is imminent. Take shelter immediately.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
Severe thunderstorms are defined by the National Weather Service as having winds of 58 miles per hour or higher, and/or hail that is at least one inch in diameter.
What does a severe thunderstorm warning mean?
This warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area.
What is a severe thunderstorm watch?
A severe thunderstorm watch means a severe thunderstorm is possible in and near the watch area.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is a tornado warning? What is a severe thunderstorm watch?