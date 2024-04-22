Chinese buffet, 6 El Paso restaurants score poorly in health inspections: See the list

Explore the latest restaurant buzz in El Paso, where we're providing transparency on inspection scores.

The Department of Public Health in El Paso conducts inspections of businesses based on their food handling procedures.

Inspections are conducted in the city of El Paso, Anthony, Clint, Horizon City, Socorro, Vinton and El Paso County.

A passing score is 70 or higher. Establishments scoring 60 or lower face closure. An inspection carried out on a particular day may not reflect the overall, long-term conditions of the establishment. Restaurants failing inspections are given a chance to rectify the violations before a reinspection.

This report is for April 15-19.

El Paso restaurant scores: Grade C (79-70)

79 04/16/2024 Carniceria Y Tortilleria El Sol 6215 Upper Valley Road

79 04/15/2024 New York Gourmet Deli 203 W Mills St.

77 04/18/2024 Avila's Mexican Food #2 6232 N Mesa St.

75 04/16/2024 Leo's Mexican Food 7520 Remcon Circle

72 04/16/2024 Eloise 126 Shadow Mountain Drive

71 04/16/2024 Mata's Fruit Store 410 7th Ave.

70 04/15/2024 Lin's Grand Buffet 7980 Gateway East Blvd.

El Paso restaurant scores: Grade B (89-80)

89 04/17/2024 El Paso Leadership Academy 1918 Texas Ave.

89 04/17/2024 The Basil Garden 1918 Texas Ave.

89 04/18/2024 Monte Carlo Party Hall 1781 N Zaragoza Road

89 04/18/2024 Artos Cake Shop 3136 Trawood Drive

88 04/17/2024 Gorditas Tony's 4015 Fort St.

88 04/17/2024 Socorro Culinary Arts 10150 Alameda Ave.

87 04/16/2024 Lloyd's Pub 6110 Mesa St.

86 04/15/2024 Speedy's Pizza 4020 Monroe Ave.

82 04/15/2024 Tazas Coffee 9570 Gateway North Blvd.

82 04/16/2024 Rockin' Cigar Bar & Grill 6404 Mesa St.

81 04/16/2024 The Sushi Place & Lounge 5905 Mesa St.

81 04/16/2024 Sun Garden Chinese Bistro 6600 Mesa 501 St.

81 04/18/2024 Valentina's Restaurant 425 Oregon St.

81 04/16/2024 Pelican's 130 Shadow Mountain Drive

81 04/18/2024 Coronado Golf & Country Club 1044 Broadmoor Drive

81 04/16/2024 El Taco Tote 7101 N. Mesa St.

80 04/16/2024 Paco Wong's Chinese Restaurant 7111 N Mesa St.

80 04/15/2024 Ruidoso Market 525 Stanton St.

El Paso restaurant scores: Grade A (99-90)

99 04/17/2024 Whataburger #1314 1700 Antonio St.

98 04/15/2024 Grandview Park Senior Center 3134 Jefferson Ave.

98 04/16/2024 La Esperanza Tortilla Factory 7254 Doniphan Drive

98 04/18/2024 McDonald's 7001 South Desert Blvd.

98 04/15/2024 Elosau De Juarez 3301 Alameda Ave.

98 04/15/2024 Selrico Services 3134 Jefferson Ave.

98 04/18/2024 El Paso County Jail (Annex)/ Food Service, LLC 12501 Montana Ave.

98 04/16/2024 Charleys Philly Steaks 13900 Horizon Blvd.

97 04/17/2024 Tazza International Foods 4126 N Mesa St.

97 04/16/2024 Subway 5500 Doniphan Drive

97 04/17/2024 Big Boy Concessions 2309 Bassett Ave.

97 04/15/2024 Idea Mesa Hills 405 Wallenberg Drive

97 04/17/2024 Tortilleria Rita LLC 4126 N Mesa St.

97 04/16/2024 Dave's Hot Chicken 12261 Eastlake Blvd.

96 04/15/2024 Dollar General Store #19294 1001 N Carolina Drive

96 04/16/2024 Jack In The Box 7911 Artcraft Road

96 04/15/2024 Sabroso Tortilla 4020 Nations Ave.

96 04/15/2024 Wingstop Monroe 4020 Monroe Ave.

94 04/15/2024 Anita's Day Care 1648 Dennis Babjack Drive

94 04/16/2024 Tap And Bot'l 126 Shadow Mountain Drive

94 04/18/2024 Best Western Anthony/West El Paso 9401 S Desert Blvd.

93 04/18/2024 Dr. Sue Shook Elementary 13777 Paseo Del Este Drive

93 04/15/2024 Idea Edgemere 15101 Edgemere Blvd.

93 04/16/2024 Ali Baba Mediterranean Kitchen 7411 Remcon Cirle

92 04/16/2024 Sylvia's Grocery 2031 Magoffin Ave.

91 04/17/2024 House Of Pizza Downtown 208 N Stanton St.

91 04/15/2024 El Sazon De Mi Abuela 11660 Montwood Drive

90 04/18/2024 Tasty Kabob 6110 Mesa St.

90 04/15/2024 Famous Daves 12704 1/2 Montana Ave.

90 04/18/2024 Idea Public Schools 210 N Rio Vista Road

El Paso restaurants with perfect score

100 04/18/2024 H.D. Hilley School 693 N. Rio Vista Road

100 04/15/2024 Horizon Heights School 13601 Ryderwood Ave.

100 04/15/2024 Hilos De Plata Senior Ctr (Recreation & Bingo) 4451 Delta Drive

100 04/15/2024 Col. John O. Ensor Middle School 13600 Ryderwood Ave.

100 04/18/2024 Salvador H. Sanchez Middle School 321 No Rio Vista Road

100 04/18/2024 Socorro Head Start 693 N Rio Vista Road

100 04/18/2024 Maude Brudent's Private Elderly Hom 6277 Bandolero Drive

100 04/15/2024 YWCA EPCC Transmountain Child Dev. 9570 Gateway North Blvd.

100 04/15/2024 Transmountain Early College High School 9570 Gateway North Blvd.

100 04/16/2024 John Drugan School 12451 Pellicano Drive

100 04/15/2024 Runaway Shelter 3700 Altura Drive

100 04/15/2024 Selrico Services 4451 Delta Drive

100 04/17/2024 Socorro High School Cafeteria 10150 Alameda Ave.

100 04/16/2024 Fairfield Inn El Paso 7514 Remcon Circle

100 04/15/2024 Charles Q. Murphree Pk-8 499 Cabaret Drive

100 04/16/2024 Eastlake MS/ Ben Narburth 12901 Bob Hope Drive

100 04/18/2024 Flying Colors Learning Center #1 7660 Helen Of Troy Drive

100 04/16/2024 Los Pequeños Exploradores Daycare 13221 New Britton Drive

100 04/15/2024 Kids Paradise Educational Center 1721 Saul Kleinfeld Drive

