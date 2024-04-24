Mexican restaurant in East El Paso cited for multiple health code violations

El Paso health inspectors cited a Mexican restaurant for 19 health violations in April. The violations ranged from the refrigerator temperature out of safe range to an employee with long facial hair prepping food without a beard guard on.

A score of 70 or above is passing. A score of 60 or below will initiate the closure of the establishment.

An inspection conducted on any given day may not represent the establishment's overall, long-term conditions. Restaurants that fail inspections are given an opportunity to address the violations for reinspection.

Flautas y Paleteria Tepalca, 500 N Zaragoza Road.

The following inspection was conducted on April 5 and the restaurant was given a 64 inspection score.

Observed: Shredded cheese at 46°F and flautas at 45°F; both found in reach-in refrigerator drawers located below flat grill. Note: TCS food items must be at a temperature of 41°F or below.Corrective action: Flautas and cheese were placed into a working reach-in refrigerator during inspection. Observed: Two onions with black & gray moldlike substance found inside container located on back area shelf. Note: All food items must be in good condition safe for consumers. Observed: Raw bacon stored in the same containers as corndogs and ham; found inside reach-in refrigerator. Note: To prevent cross-contamination, raw animal products must be stored below and away from raw or cooked ready-to-eat food. Observed: Can opener with foodlike residue on its blade. Two knives with foodlike residue found on knives rack. Ice scoop with foodlike residue. Note: Food-contact surfaces must be properly cleaned and sanitized. Observed: Two heavily dented cans of nacho cheese found on cans rack. Note: All dented cans must be removed from display, marked as damaged and/or discarded. Observed: Employee did not wash hands before washing dishes and switching work stations. Note: Food employees must properly clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles and after various activities. Observed: Unlabeled purple chemical found in spray bottle located in dishwashing area. Note: Toxic substances must be properly labeled. Observed: No person with a manager certificate was present while conducting inspection during operating hours. Note: At least one person with a food protection manager must be on the premises at all operating times. Ms. Solis must obtain a manager certificate within 10 days to avoid a citation. Observed: Several rags found inside handwashing sink located in back area. Lettuce being dumped in front area handwashing sink. Knife and fork placed inside front area handwashing sink during inspection. Note: Handwashing sinks must only be used for handwashing and no other purpose. Observed: Chipped plastic spatula found inside utensil drawer. Note: Multiuse food-contact surfaces must be smooth, free of breaks, easily cleanable, etc. Observed: Employee with long facial hair prepping food without a beard guard on. Half-eaten torta found on top of cooking area shelf. Note: Employees must eat and drink only at designated area to avoid contamination. Observed: Rags found inside handwashing sink. Unattended used wiping cloths found throughout establishment, such as on top of prep tables and on top of cooking reach-in refrigerator and food. Note: In-between uses, wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizing solution. Observed: Onion, lime and chile containers placed directly on back-area floor. Uncovered salt near dishwashing area. Uncovered breading placed below greasy and dusty cooking area shelves with dangling particles. Note: Food must be protected from contamination by storing it in a clean, dry location, at least 6 inches above the floor, and away from sources of contamination. Observed: Reach-in refrigerator w/drawers at 43°F; later went up to 45°F; located below flat grill. Note: All cold holding units must be at a temperature of 41°F or below. TCS food found inside was placed in a working cold holding unit during inspection. Hold order was issued and copy given to manager. Must fix ASAP. Observed: Unlabeled white powdered food container found on shelf below back area prep table. Unlabeled liquid food containers found inside reach-in refrigerator. Note: All food items must be properly labeled. Observed: Shelves with accumulated grease and dust found in cooking area. Hood system with accumulated grease and dust. Note: Non-food contact surfaces must be properly cleaned and sanitized. Observed: Ceiling with accumulated dust near hood system. Damaged exposed wall with a hole found near ice machine. Hole in dining area wall, near front counter. Cracked floor tiles found in front counter area. Note: Physical facilities must be kept clean and in good repair. Walls, ceilings and floors must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Observed: Three-compartment sink leaking from faucet body when turned on. Note: Plumbing fixtures must be kept in good repair. Observed: Missing handwashing sign for cooking area handwashing sink. Note: All handwashing sinks must be supplied with a handwashing advisory sign, visible to all employees.

